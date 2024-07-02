M&S is at it again with designer bag lookalikes and this Bottega-style crossbody may be one of the best yet

Crossbody bags are an indisputable wardrobe staple, so it pays to invest in a high-quality piece. A designer number may fit the bill, but M&S' latest handbag goes to show that you can tick all the boxes without spending over £50.

Bottega Veneta isn't exactly known for making affordable designer bags, so when an opportunity arises to score a similar style for less, we're all ears. Although lookalikes may not totally stand up in terms of design and premium quality, there are some fantastic luxury-feel pieces on the market if you know where to look.

When browsing M&S accessories, this stunning silver crossbody bag immediately caught our attention - and it looks extremely similar to the iconic Bottega Cassette crossbody. The best part is that it is made from hand-woven leather that will survive some wear and tear. Who needs designer?

M&S Bottega Lookalike

M&S Leather Woven Cross Body Bag £49.50 at M&S With an adjustable long strap and magnetic fastening, this small but mighty bag is the ideal everyday accessory for storing the essentials. From city break holidays to summer festivals, there is no event this 100% leather bag won't work for. Bottega Veneta Medium Cassette Leather Crossbody Bag £2,240 at Luisaviaroma Made from double-faced strips of leather in the signature Bottega intrecciato weave, this crossbody bag is every fashion lover's dream. Also featuring a practical adjustable strap for comfortable wear, it offers both versatility and serious style points - a very worthwhile investment if you can afford it.

There are a couple of differences in the appearance of both bags; whilst the M&S bag boasts a diagonal weave, the Bottega original is made from straight strips across the whole bag. M&S' offering, however, only has the woven texture on the front flap section, whilst the Cassette is woven throughout.

The original Bottega Cassette is made in Italy from 100% lamb leather, which shows in the steep price tag. But if you can afford the £2,000+ price tag, it is a true luxury piece that will become a hero in your handbag collection.

(Image credit: M&S)

But if a £50 purchase is more in budget, the high street alternative is also a great investment. Crafted from hand-woven leather (that is also responsibly sourced), it is guaranteed to last for years and survive some wear and tear.

Silver is a huge fashion colour trend for 2024, but metallics also have a timeless appeal thanks to their versatility. Ideal for both festival season and Christmas parties later on this year, you won't be short on places to wear your new purchase.

If you're after a new handbag that fits in with the spring/summer handbag trends 2024 but also has a timeless feel, this M&S bag nails it. Crossbody silhouettes will always be useful and endlessly chic, but the sparkly silver hue has a fashion-forward edge that you'll want to show off.