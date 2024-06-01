Katie Piper just wore the most stylish summer-ready outfit – now we're adding coloured jeans to our wardrobe

Katie Piper just stepped out in a pair of beautiful, bright orange wide-leg jeans and expertly accessorised with nude accessories to tone down the summer-ready look.

Katie Piper's Breakfast Show has delighted fans for a whole number of reasons. Every Saturday and Sunday morning, not only does the presenter bring live music and interesting news stories into people's homes via ITV, but she has been consistently showing off her stylish dress sense and giving us the ultimate inspiration for our summer capsule wardrobes.

Last week's episode saw her debut a pair of stunningly bold, bright orange wide-leg jeans. She pulled off the style effortlessly, with the wide leg silhouette adding a youthful, street-style feel to her outfit and flattering her body shape perfectly.

Many are often left wondering about what the best style of jeans for your body type is but the wide leg look is one that anyone can pull off - which is especially good news for those wanting to try out this season’s must-have barrel leg jeans.

H&M Wide Twill Trousers £12.99 at H&M With a high waist and wide, straight legs, these cotton jeans are the perfect summer statement piece. Plus, with a whopping five pockets, they're as practical as they are stylish. Boden High Rise Wide Leg Jeans £90 at John Lewis Inspired by retro denim jeans, these wide-leg high-waisted jeans are the perfect colourful piece that still encapsulate everything we love about classic denim. Urban Revivo Wide Leg Jeans £40 at ASOS This pastel green shade is the perfect tone for summer. With a wide leg, high rise waist and straight leg, you can dress these jeans up or down for any occasion, adding pops of colour elsewhere to add to the drama, or opting for neutral accessories for a more toned down look.

Katie's bright jeans give a relaxed, fun feel, and the stylish navy and white striped top adds a splash of pattern but doesn't overwhelm the bold orange tone. The TV presenter completed the look with subtle accessories, expertly adding nude heels and keeping her jewellery minimal so as not to draw attention from the jeans.

Katie isn't afraid to make a splash with her denim. We adore the patterned, patchwork-style jeans she wore for another episode of her breakfast show (pictured below), which are perfect for elevating a classic jean look, without going all out orange.

Hollister Ultra High Rise Swirl Patchwork Dad Jean £49 at ASOS With a staight-leg and dad-style fit, these super-high rise jeans add a subtle statement to any denim look. We love the two-tone denim and swooping swirl patchwork design. Mango Patchwork Straight Leg Jeans £50 at ASOS With a variety of denim-toned patches making up these jeans, you can easily recreate Katie's look. The straight fit legs and high rise waist make for a flattering silhouette and we love the retro-feel. Mango Two-tone Straight Jeans £49.99 at Mango A simpler take on the patchwork denim trend, these two-toned straight leg jeans are sleek and sophisticated. With a medium waist design and thick belt loops, they're also easily styled and accessorised, making them a great wardrobe staple.

It's no surprise that Katie favours bright and bold fashion choices. She's long been vocal about how she dresses to feel good and empowered, favouring exciting wardrobe picks to give her confidence in her day-to-day life.

“No matter what has happened in my life and what stages I’ve been through right up to motherhood, fashion has been a big part of how I’ve expressed myself,” she previously told Yahoo Style UK. “I’ve used it to keep control of my identity. I’ve used it to be more assertive. I’ve used it to recreate who I am.

She added that her style and emotions are massively linked, with bright colours reflecting her happier moods, while, when she's feeling a bit less energetic, her darker clothes help her slink into the shadows.

"How you dress that day reflects how you felt that morning when you woke up," she said. "When you wear black we might want to be a bit invisible, maybe we’re having a bit of a rubbish day. When we’re wearing bright colours, more revealing clothes we’re happy for attention to express ourselves.

"I have a massive belief in not saving your best clothes for just birthdays and nights out. I’ll wake up on a Monday and wear a really nice outfit. Put it on, wear it, wash it and then wear it again for the special occasion. Wearing good stuff makes you feel good, it’s a fail safe thing to do."