Julia Roberts just wore the most glorious heather grey short suit from Gucci - and here’s where you can buy a similar one for less
We can't believe how 90s chic Julia Roberts looks in this Gucci suit
During Milan Fashion Week, Julia Roberts wore a super chic grey short suit from Gucci - and we found a similar style that will definitely look just perfect in your closet.
We're all well aware by now of just how stylish Julia Roberts always has been. From her pique styles from the 90s in classic flicks like Pretty Woman, to her 100-carat rare yellow diamond that she wore to Cannes, she's constantly proving to us that her style is, indeed, eternal.
Unsurprisingly, she just proved it again while attending the Gucci show in Milan for Milan Fashion Week, and we're trying to copy her look this fall as soon as humanly possible.
Julia, 55, rocked this stunning Gucci short suit, which featured an oversized grey blazer, as well as a matching pair of loose, grey shorts. Underneath the blazer, she wore a simple, lighter grey blouse as to not distract from the structure and wow-factor of the suit, and chose a pair of simple black heels to complete the look. She also wore her gorgeous chestnut hair down and long, letting it flow freely.
Julia Roberts' heather grey short suit proved just one thing to us: that we also immediately need a short suit of our own. Julia isn't the first woman to rock this trend, though - we've even seen the likes of Meghan Markle wearing the timeless yet trendy menswear style.
Menswear looks are perfect, especially for transitional months, because of the layering - which is why a short suit is the perfect option for those fall days when it's hot at the day's peak, and then chillier later in the night. We love a short suit for this reason - which is why we've selected some products that will be perfect if you're trying to add some menswear items to your wardrobe this fall.
Shop Julia Roberts' heather grey short suit
Grey tailored blazer
RRP: £41 | With an updated fit and length that goes with anything, this blazer is perfect for taking you through pretty much any season. Hand-washable so you can wear it however you like.
Grey blazer
RRP: £28 | This ASOS business chic blazer is perfect for any outfit. Dress it up with a pair of heels and your favourite trousers, or even dress it down with a pair of your best joggers - either way, you can't go wrong with this stylish grey blazer.
Grey skort
RRP: £108 | This garment will accompany you during your return to the office, or even on a fun day out with friends. Made with quality materials to create a feminine and contemporary closet for your day-to-day routine, this skort is perfect for fall.
