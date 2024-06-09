Kate Middleton’s go-to night cream 'leaves skin soft and supple' – here's where to get it for less than £50

The night cream Kate Middleton relies on to get a glowing complexion is available to shop for less than £50 and shoppers are raving about it's stress-fighting properties.

We love finding a high-street version of royal-approved products whether it's a £29 lookalike for Kate Middleton's staple £150 sunglasses or the bargain Zara dress that's the perfect lookalike for Duchess Sophie's painted landscape gown. But what's even better than an affordable lookalike is when the royals use a high-street product themselves and we can all get in on the action.

Adding to the list of royal-approved high-street finds, Kate Middleton's reported 'go-to' night cream costs just £49, allowing fans to get her glowing complexion for an affordable price.

Shop Lancome's Hydra Zen Anti Stress Face Creams

Lancôme Hydra Zen Neurocalm Night Cream 50ml £49 at Look Fantastic Targeting dry and coarse skin, this night cream will give your skin a glowing, youthful appearance by delivering intense and thorough hydration while you sleep. The unique blend of botanical ingredients helps brighten dull, lacklustre skin with hyaluronic acid drenching your skin in goodness. Lancôme Hydra Zen Neurocalm Day Cream 50ml £47 at Look Fantastic Formulated specifically for dryer skin types, this day cream will deeply nourish your complexion without any of the greasy textures some thicker moisturisers tend to have. The addition of Lancôme's patented Neurocalm complex also protects from the environmental aggressors we all experience everyday, reducing the irritation they cause to keep up a soothed, comfortable complexion.

Finding the right night cream for you skin can feel like an uphill battle. And then, once you've managed that, you have to find a balance with the best moisturiser to keep up that glowing complexion. But Kate Middleton seems to have cracked it.

She reportedly uses Lancome's Hydra Zen Night Anti Stress Face Cream, a lightweight night cream that targets dry and rough skin to give you a dewy, glowing and youthful complexion when you wake up.

Formulated with natural plant extracts and hyaluronic acid, the cream is ideal for dry and dull skin, combatting the effects of pollution, humid air and other environmental factors that often leave skin irritated.

And, if you love the night cream, you'll be delighted to hear that Lancome have also reformulated the product into a day cream too.

The thin consistency of both the day and night creams absorbs quickly, leaving no sticky residue to stick your face to your pillow at night or to your make up in the morning, and shoppers are raving about it.

Explaining Kate's reliance on the night cream, one reviewer wrote, "I’ve used this night cream for about 15 years now, it’s a miracle cream. If you suffer with different allergies and skin traumas, it calms the skin down completely."

Another added, "I have only been using this for a week but I’ve fallen in love with it. It comes nicely presented. The texture is lovely and soft, not too heavy and sinks in easily without leaving a sticky residue. The scent is very gentle but noticeable in a good way. I think this will last for quite a while as you don’t need to use very much for a full face coverage."

Of the day cream, one reviewer raved, "I suffer with dry sensitive skin and this is absolutely perfect for my skin, leaves my skin soft and moisturised, I buy again and again. Can’t recommend enough!" While another chimed in, "You have to try this, just amazing leaves skin soft and supple. So rich and thick, feels great on and smells lush too."