A ColorWow dupe has arrived at Aldi for under £5

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Aldi is launching a dupe for the viral ColorWow Dream Coat Spray with an insanely affordable price tag.

While Aldi may be your go-to supermarket for affordable bread, milk and veg, any regular at the iconic bargain grocery store will be no stranger to the vast range of Specialbuy products on offer.

Along with miscellaneous nicknacks found in that famous middle aisle, Aldi regularly launches beauty products that are often alternatives for viral or high-end products - but with the prices we know and love Aldi for.

From the latest perfume dupe that smells just like Acqua di Parma and Olaplex inspired range to the perfect Diptyque candle dupes for less than £4, Aldi's beauty and fragrance launches allow shoppers to get their hands on treats that mimic some seriously pricey products.

And now, an Aldi hair release that seems to be a dupe of a majorly popular ColorWow product, which is one of the most highly-rated anti-humidity sprays on the market, is coming.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 200ml, £27 £21.60 | LookFantastic The ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray is on offer at LookFantastic now, saving you £5.40 on the viral hair treatment that's been given thousands of rave reviews for its smoothing, frizz-fighting abilities.

Aldi’s cruelty free health & beauty brand Lacura is set to release an 'anti-humidity' Wonder Spray priced at £4.99, designed to fight against frizz and protect against heat.

The Lacura Wonder Spray seems to have taken big inspiration from the best-selling ColorWow Dream Coat Spray, which has an RRP of £27.

(Image credit: ColorWow/ LookFantastic)

Formulated with Calendula Officinalis Flower Water, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract and Glycolic Acid, the Aldi ColorWow dupe promises to tame frizzy hair textures, fight against humidity and protect against heat damage caused by styling.

The ColorWow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray has received thousands of five-star reviews from beauty lovers, with the transforming spray designed to form a 'waterproof' barrier on the hair, using heat-activated polymer technology to provide smooth, sleek styles.

If you've yet to splash out on the ColorWow option, the £4.99 Aldi alternative could be a great place to start - or if you're a die hard Dream Coat Spray lover, the Lacura release could become your new go-to!