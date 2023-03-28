The unlikely star asking to perform at King Charles' coronation as ‘tribute’ to Queen Elizabeth

There’s an unlikely star asking to perform at King Charles’ coronation as a “tribute” to the late Queen Elizabeth.

US musician Snoop Dogg has declared how he’d be “down” to perform at King Charles’ coronation in May.

Described as an “unlikely monarchist” Snoop Dogg revealed he’d love to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth whom he affectionately called “Queen Lizzie”.

This royal news comes as we revealed King Charles' “value for money” monarchy plan as Prince Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore loss could be the “tip of the iceberg”.

With King Charles’ coronation weekend drawing nearer speculation has arisen surrounding who might be preparing to perform at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on May 7. Just like the matter of who is invited to King Charles’ coronation, the guest list for musicians for the concert is being kept a closely-guarded secret. However, when it comes to King Charles’ coronation performers several have apparently rejected the invitation to be part of the occasion, including Adele and Ed Sheeran, whose schedules conflict with the coronation performance.

Now there’s an unlikely star asking to perform at King Charles’ coronation who’s eager to make an appearance as a “tribute” to the late Queen Elizabeth. Opening up to The Sun (opens in new tab), US rapper and actor Snoop Dogg urged people to make a coronation appearance “happen” for him.

(Image credit: Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

Described by the publication as an “unlikely monarchist”, Snoop Dogg (born Calvin Broadus Jr) apparently declared, “I’m down to perform at the coronation. Make it happen.”

He’s also said to have affectionately referred to the late Queen Elizabeth as “Queen Lizzie” and explained that he’d be happy to appear to “honor” her memory. Snoop Dogg also expressed his admiration for her as an influence on his coronation ambition and credited her with reportedly helping him to remain in the UK.

“When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in Britain, so she gave me permission to be here,” he said.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg continued, “Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country. They love my music. There’s mutual love and respect.”

Back in the 90s, Snoop Dogg faced the prospect of having to halt his UK tour after a UK newspaper urged for him to be kicked out of the country after he was accused of murder. The charges were later dropped and he claimed that Queen Elizabeth helped him to be able to remain in the UK.

(Image credit: Photo by Jon Super - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Whether or not he can “make it happen” and perform at King Charles’ coronation remains to be seen and it’s unclear how far along the plans for the performers are and whether the artists have all been confirmed yet. However, Snoop Dogg certainly seems up for performing at Windsor Castle and the concert is now just over a month away.

According to a Buckingham Palace statement, the concert will “bring global music icons and contemporary stars together in celebration of the historic occasion”. There will also be a “world class orchestra” and a “selection of spoken word sequences” which will be delivered by other high-profile stars.