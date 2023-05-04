The most compatible royal couple according to their zodiac signs has been revealed and it's not Queen Elizabeth and Philip OR Kate and Wills

Astrologers have identified the most compatible royal couple, according to their star signs, and the results are in. So which relationships were written in the stars? And on the flip side, which pairings are astrologically incompatible?

The top signs in terms of romantic compatibility for the Royal Family are Cancer and Scorpio.

As a Scorpio, King Charles has strong willpower, which will affect both his romantic and public life.

When you look into the connections between the Royal Family and eclipses and consider the rather convenient fact that the coronation coincides with a lunar eclipse, it's easy to see why many believe the Royal Family is astrology mad.

Understanding zodiac sign compatibility is a fine art and according to the experts over at Psychic World (opens in new tab), there's one couple whose relationship is perfectly matched.

At the top of the pile are King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort, who have a remarkable 94% compatibility according to their astrology birth charts. Interestingly enough, both of the King's wives were born in the sign of Cancer.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"Charles and Camilla connected very quickly after meeting, as Scorpios and Cancers often do," the expert tells us. "With two of the horoscope's most intense signs, King Charles’s passionate Scorpio Sun complements the powerful emotion and intuitiveness of the Cancer in both Camilla and Diana."

As well as this, being a Scorpio means the King has strong willpower and is capable of facing life's difficulties. This matches well with those in the sign of Cancer, who are very patient, attributes that are very much needed by the King and Queen Consort.

"Charles’s Scorpion reluctance to open up, and put on a hard front, is perfectly balanced by Camilla’s Cancerian ability to light up a room with positive energy," add the experts. “Their water sign sensibilities flow in harmony, and are attracted to each other by fate. Scorpio and Cancer understand each other so well, they can have a whole conversation without a word.”

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

The second most compatible royal couple is Prince Willliam and Princess Catherine, who share 83% compatibility according to the stars. Prince William, who's a Cancer like his late mother and the Queen Consort, matches well with Kate Middleton's Capricorn.

“Like his mother, Prince William is a Cancer through and through, and his marriage with Kate, a Capricorn, further proves that opposites do attract," add the experts. They explain that Cancer and Capricorn sit exactly opposite each other on the zodiac wheel, with opposing traits to match. "Whilst the signs are opposing, the water and earth elements are a celestial pairing of great determination and mutual respect."

This means that their karmic ties unite like the proverbial dream. As a more reserved and traditional type, the Prince of Wales found an instant attraction with his wife's confident yet down-to-earth spirit. "Something about this astrological duo instantly tells them they need to be together," add the experts.

What may surprise some is the lowest-ranking royal couples, of the eight that were star charted.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Coming in at number seven are the Sussexes, who share only 35% according to their birth charts. Prince Harry, a Virgo, and Meghan Markle, a Leo are a curious match considering how successful their relationship has been.

“Leos and Virgos in relationships can often struggle with insecurity, as Leos often require a lot of their partner's attention," explain the experts. "Whilst Virgos can sometimes struggle to communicate their needs. Virgos can also be quick to give constructive criticism, which can weigh on a Leos loyal heart if not communicated with care."

However, there's a lot more to read into. Prince Harry's birth chart consists of earth signs, with his moon in Taurus and Capricorn ascendant, pushing forward his strong-willed nature and desire to not be constricted. This is balanced out wonderfully by Meghan's moon in Libra, giving her a need to uphold justice and the ability to find a middle ground allowing them to unite strongly.

Prepare to be totally shocked because the lowest ranking on the list of the most compatible royal couples is Queen Elizabeth II, Taurus, and Prince Philip, Gemini.

(Image credit: Tim Graham/Getty Images)

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla - Scorpio and Cancer, 94% Prince William and Kate Middleton - Cancer and Capricorn, 83% Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - Leo and Scorpio, 58% Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones - Pisces and Aquarius, 45% Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank - Aries and Taurus, 38% Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence - Leo and Pisces, 38% Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - Virgo and Leo, 35% Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip - Taurus and Gemini, 33%

"Generally the Taurus and Gemini would be incompatible, however, the more reserved Elizabeth was smitten by Phillip’s zest for adventure," explain the experts at Psychic World. “Both royals shared a Rising Capricorn which allowed them to put on a front of power and professionalism as the heads of the family.”