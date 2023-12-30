Now isn't the time for a tell-all memoir from Meghan Markle as the public is 'overloaded with stories' an expert urges

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in the spotlight again in the autumn of 2023 with the release of Endgame by royal biographer Omid Scobie, which made more controversial claims about the rest of the Royal Family, including igniting the former racism row that has plagued the family.

Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, was also released this year, with some royal experts accusing Harry of making a 'villain' out of his brother, Prince William (at least according to Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English). It's safe to say these book releases ruffled a few feathers.

Meghan and Harry have reportedly signed a four-book deal with Penguin Random House (according to reporting from the Daily Mail), leading to speculation that there could be another memoir, this time from Meghan's point of view.

But one expert has urged that this is not the right time for Meghan to tell her story, though they wouldn't rule it out in the future.

Lynn Carratt, from Press Box PR, explained to The Mirror that 2024 wouldn't be the right time for publication, as the public has been "overloaded with stories" about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - though she does add that she's sure a memoir from Meghan is "still part of the plan".

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

She told The Mirror newspaper: "I am sure that is still the plan and it will form part of their deal with Penguin, but timing is everything and 2024 wouldn't be the right time for its release. There are many things Meghan will want to say and put her side across about.

"She'll want [to] talk [about] her marriage to Harry, her relationship with King Charles and Camilla, Kate and William.

"I'm sure fans would like her to talk about her relationship with her father Thomas, but she isn't that forthcoming about that side of her life."

Lynne Carratt also added that if Meghan is "sensible" she will be "looking for a quieter time in 2024".

Watch this space for further updates...