King Charles and Queen Camilla just met their mini-mes and it was the sweetest moment

King Charles and Queen Camilla were introduced to their mini-mes during their trip to Northern Ireland this week and Camilla couldn't help but compliment their crowns.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in Northern Ireland on Wednesday for their post-coronation tour.

During the visit, the monarch and Queen Consort were introduced to a pair of little mini-mes who share the same names.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla rounded off their two-day royal tour of Northern Ireland on Thursday, arriving in Armagh and Enniskillen for their final engagements on the tour before returning home, presumably to London's Clarence House.

As Queen Camilla nailed trench coat chic by pairing hers with an emerald green tunic dress, the royal duo met with school children from Armstrong Primary School when they paid a visit to St Patrick's Cathedral.

As the young pupils lined up to meet the King and Queen, Camilla stopped to talk to two little ones wearing home-made paper crowns and discovered the pair had something sweet in common with her and her husband.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Hello, what's your name?" Camilla asked the little girl, who replied, "Camilla."

The Queen Consort was taken aback and even more surprised when she discovered that the little boy standing beside little Camilla was called Charlie.

"Where is he? We'll have to introduce you," Queen Camilla replied, looking around for her husband.

"Goodness me, isn't that funny, we've got the same names," she added in delight.

Going on to compliment young Charlie and Camilla's headgear, the Queen continued, "You've got very smart crowns on, a little bit lighter than the one I had on," before beckoning the King over to shake hands with the mini-me students.

The Northern Ireland visit also saw Queen Camilla visit the 252-year-old Armagh Robinson Library and looked at Joseph Paxton’s Magazine of Botany and revealed, "I love gardening. I’m a passionate gardener."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s very therapeutic. But I always stay too long. Everything creaks and groans," Camilla continued, admitting that her beloved hobby is taking a toll on her body.

Camilla previously opened up about her and King Charles's shared love of gardening, telling You magazine, "I do still cook for myself when at home. Simple things like fish en papillote with butter and herbs. And vegetables from the garden: kale, purple sprouting broccoli, carrots, courgettes, and lots of peas and beans because they freeze so well," she said, revealing that fresh, home-grown veg is on the menu for her and Charles.

"I love the vegetable garden, and summer in particular. I’m very proud of my white peaches. My husband is an excellent gardener, and we’re quite competitive about our fruit and vegetables."