Wordle 755 angers players with tricky challenge, 'Wow that sucked'

Wordle 755 has stumped several players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve their latest interesting word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; balsa, kayak, guano, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on July 14, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a real word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on July 14, is 'fiend'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"#Wordle755 3/6* Another negative word. #Wordle hasn’t been a friend to us, lately, somewhat the reverse. It took me a couple of minutes to see it. Good luck, and have a great Friday! #midnightwordle" said one player.

"Holy crap, I had to think hard about that word ! Hesitated but went with it !! Wordle 755 6/6," said another. "Wordle 755 X/6 I gave up at the end!!" added a third. "Wordle 755 X/6* wow that sucked," said one player simply.

"Wordle 755 4/6* as soon as I hit enter on that third guess, the actual word hit me. If I had thought about it just a moment longer! Drat!" complained one player.

Another commented, "You don't have to tell me, #Wordle, I already know how evil you are. #Wordle755 3/6*" "Guess three took a loooooong time but left us only one way to go for guess four Wordle 755 4/6," said another.

Guess three took a loooooong time 🤔 but left us only one way to go for guess four 😊Wordle 755 4/6⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜🟩🟨🟨⬜🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩@albolt76 @LisaB989 #WordleWonderLeagueJuly 14, 2023 See more

Fiend Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word fiend mean?

The word 'fiend' is a noun with two main definitions. The first is 'an evil and cruel person.' For example, you could say, 'He was portrayed in the media as a complete fiend'. The second main definition is, 'someone who likes something very much or is very interested in something.' For example, you could say, 'a health/sex/chocolate fiend.'

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

