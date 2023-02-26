Why corsets could now be banned from period dramas like Bridgerton

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Bridgerton fans will no longer see corsets on the period drama after reports Netflix has banned them for future series.

This is due to health and safety concerns, with some actors complaining the undergarments are extremely uncomfortable.

This comes after the news there is set to be a Bridgerton prequel featuring Queen Charlotte.

Bridgerton could be about to lose one of their most iconic pieces of clothing over health and safety fears, as corsets have reportedly been banned.

Dating back to Ancient Greece, corsets have been worn for hundreds of years but became a fashion for women in the Victorian era of the 1830s.

As well as being used in Netflix’s big hit Bridgerton, TV fans will know they’re often seen in other popular period dramas such as Downton Abbey, Victoria and Pride and Prejudice.

But now several big networks and streaming services are reportedly banning them due to worries they could be causing damage to the actors.

According to reports, Bridgerton producers have informed the cast on the hit that they will no longer be required to wear the undergarment and will be allowed to wear their own underwear instead.

“Essentially, there were health and safety concerns about keeping women in a pinching corset for weeks at a time,” a source told The Sun.

The insider added this marked a ‘big moment in the history of the period drama’, adding that ITV and BBC could follow suit very soon.

This comes after Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, who played Kate Sharma, said wearing a corset during filming for the second series caused her to ‘tear her shoulder’.

“I realised when you wear the corset, you just don’t eat. It changes your body,” she told Glamour.

“I had a smaller waist very momentarily.

“Then the minute you stop wearing it, you’re just back to how your body is. I had a lot of pain with the corset, too, I think I tore my shoulder at one point.”

Opening up about previously wearing the undergarments during filming for Pirates of the Caribbean, Keira Knightly also previously described them as ‘positively awful’.

She said in an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival, “They were made in very much the same way they were made back then.

“I think probably their corsets would have been tighter. Because I said, ‘If I’ve got to stand up for 16 hours a day making a film, then can I please be able to breathe a little bit? It would be really helpful.’”

The star added, “It’s not really a surprise we were known as the weaker sex, because you literally cannot get a breath. So it’s sort of, as soon as you start getting emotional, if you’re doing an emotional scene, you can’t calm down.

“You can’t literally draw a breath to try and center yourself again. It’s no wonder they were sort of fainting all over the place.”