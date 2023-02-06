Who is performing at the Brits and how to watch the Brit Awards 2023 on TV?
The Brit Awards 2023 are set to take place in the new few days, here is everything you need to know about this awards show...
The Brit Awards 2023 are set to take place any day now, here is everything you need to know about this huge awards show.
On February 5, music fans were delighted as the Grammys took place and celebrity artists poured in from across the globe to celebrate all the fantastic songs of 2022 and 2023. But the Grammys also signaled something exciting for the British music industry...it's award show season and the Brits will be taking place any day now! But who is performing and how can you watch the show? Here's what you need to know...
A post shared by The BRIT Awards (@brits) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
When are the Brit Awards on TV?
The Brit Awards are taking place on Saturday, February 11, on ITV1 at 8.30pm GMT (UK). For those who are not in the UK and still want to watch the show, the program will be streamed on Youtube (opens in new tab).
This means that fans who want to catch all the action will be able to stream the show inside the UK or elsewhere. The show will also be available to watch after the event on ITV's streaming platform ITVX (opens in new tab).
Who is performing at the Brits?
A number of fantastic artists will be putting on showstopping performances at the Brits and fans can't wait for this mix of artists to take to the stage.
It has been confirmed that Cat Burns, David Guetta (with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson), Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Lizzo, Sam Smith & Kim Petras, Stormzy, and Wet Leg will all be performing.
A post shared by The BRIT Awards (@brits) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
What is the Brits Awards dress code?
In the past, the event has been an opportunity for celebrities to dress up and make a statement on the red carpet. Many opt for outfits that express their current style or the theme of the music they are promoting. While the event is formal, it is not necessarily viewed as seriously as the Grammys and therefore the dress code is slightly less formal to reflect this.
The Brit Awards are presented by the comedian Mo Gilligan and will take place at the O2 arena. This arena is the location for a range of concerts and large-scale events that take place in London so for those who are attending the event as a fan, it can be quite difficult to nail down the correct attire. The general consensus seems to be that viewers should dress as if they are attending any music concert or other O2 event. This means semi-casual, so avoid trackies, but jeans are fine.
However, if you have a backstage pass or an After Show Party pass, you may want to dress up a little. The Brits are a star-studded event and who knows who you might bump into!
