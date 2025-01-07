Playing Nice ending explained: Who dies and who gets custody at the end of the ITV drama?

If you've seen Playing Nice on ITV and still have questions about the ending, don't worry - we break down everything that happened and delve into those final moments.

If you've been tuning in to the four-part ITV drama Playing Nice, you're probably wondering whether it's based on a true story, and will definitely have an emotional hangover. Adapted from the novel of the same name by JP Delaney and featuring an all-star cast, the series has gotten TV drama for the new year off to a flying start. As psychological dramas go, one involving the nightmare of finding out the child you've nurtured and loved was swapped at birth and isn't yours, is definitely one that'll induce rapid breathing and the need to DNA check your own offspring.

The final episode was certainly a rollercoaster of twists and turns, and we take a good look at everything that happened as the excellent drama drew to a close. If you enjoy a deep dive into a series ending, the thrillers Black Doves and Missing You had equally twist and anxiety filled endings to immerse yourselves in - but now, let's take a look at exactly what went down at the end of Playing Nice.

Playing Nice ending explained

In the build up to the final episode, you'll need to remember that Miles was determined to get custody of both Theo and David, and he and Lucy were granted temporary custody of Theo when he'd been rushed to hospital after consuming cannabis gummies. Pete and Maddie suspected Miles had deliberately given the gummies to Theo, but were unable to prove it.

The final episode sees the custody hearing arrive, and Pete and Maddie having their arranged contact visit with Theo. Their time with him is cut short when he tells Maddie she isn't his real mum, and the social worker has to step in to smooth the situation over. The couple soon find out a child specialist is to recommend Theo stays permanently with Miles and Lucy, with this to be verified by the judge at the hearing.

As the hearing approaches, Miles's mother arrives on the scene after Pete informs her of the situation the two couples have found themselves in. Not under any illusions about what her son is capable of, Miles's mother tells Lucy her son always needs to get his own way and she doesn't think he'll be the right father for Theo and David. When Lucy confronts him about his mother's words, an angry Miles simply lashes out at her instead of explaining why his mother would think so badly of him.

During the hearing CCTV footage reveals exactly how Theo came to ingest cannabis gummies - Miles had indeed been giving them to him as a reward during a game they were playing. Miles is of course furious the footage made its way from his home to the court, and Maddie witnesses him grabbing Lucy aggressively, seemingly after she blamed one of the nannies for handing it over when he questioned her about it.

Later, Pete and Theo are granted some time together, and taking his eye off Theo for a moment, Pete manages to lose him. Someone passing him tells Pete she'd seen Theo leave with another man, and it's not long before that person is revealed to be Miles, who sends Pete a message containing a location.

Once at the location, there's a moment of horror when Pete sees Theo's coat floating in the sea, but it soon becomes apparent Theo isn't actually in the water. When Pete finds Miles, he tells Pete that he wanted him to know the pain of losing a son, before Theo emerges from the hiding spot Miles put him in, to Pete's immense relief.

After the incident, Maddie visits Lucy to try and question her about why she handed over footage of Miles giving Theo the cannabis gummies - Maddie is friendly and supportive of Lucy, but Lucy doesn't give much away about her actions.

The next morning, Lucy is concerned to find Miles has prepared a picnic, telling her they need to leave quickly. She calls Maddie realising something feels off, and leaves her a voicemail. When Maddie listens to the message, she realises Lucy must feel she's in danger.

In a huge twist, it transpires Miles grew very controlling during Lucy's pregnancy, and she didn't want him to raise the child they had together. To protect her baby, Lucy knowingly swapped the babies while they were in hospital, to save her child from Miles. Lucy reveals this to Maddie in the message and also the location she and Miles are headed to on their picnic, who wastes no time in making a dash there.

At the picnic that Miles just happened to decide a cliff edge was the best place for, he questions Lucy over how the incriminating footage of him managed to end up with the authorities. Using David as leverage, he walks with him closer to the edge until Lucy gives in and tells him the truth - she'd handed it over.

After her revelations, Lucy tells Miles that Pete and Maddie can have David and they can have Theo back, even though this isn't the outcome she wants. As this heated discussion takes place, Maddie arrives on the scene and can see Miles and Lucy in the distance at the cliff edge.

Miles tells Lucy that he wants Theo, but isn't interested in what happens to her or David, still clutching David as he menacingly moves closer and closer to the big drop. Maddie shouts to Lucy for help, and while distracted by this, Miles doesn't see Lucy reaching for a rock that she smashes him over the head with. Freed from the clutches of Miles, David spots Maddie and runs to her, while Miles grabs Lucy instead and begins pulling her to the edge.

Who dies at the end of Playing Nice?

Miles dies at the end of Playing Nice. Although Miles is able to pull Lucy closer to the cliff edge, she manages to fight back and with a big shove pushes him off the edge, where he plummets to his death.

Despite the trauma of what she's just done, Lucy later admits to Maddie that she feels safer with Miles gone, insisting she'll be OK. She later gives a statement to the police telling them Miles had disappeared and was in an angry state when he left their house alone. Pete and Maddie back Lucy up, while she tells the police she last saw her husband heading off to towards the coast.

Who gets custody at the end of Playing Nice?

Exactly who has custody remains unclear as the series draws to a close. In a flash forward, Pete and Maddie are at the beach with Theo, while Lucy is close behind them with David. Viewers might choose to believe the trio have made an agreement that they'll see both boys regularly.

They seem as happy as they can be under the circumstances of the trauma they've lived through, and the ongoing unsettling situation regarding what is best to do for the children. As the final moments arrive, Maddie looks out to sea with a serious expression, leaving her thoughts on the situation once again open to interpretation.