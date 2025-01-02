Missing You ending explained: Who is the killer in the Netflix mystery series?

If you've made your way to the end of Netflix mystery thriller Missing You, you might have some questions. We take a good look at the ending and help you piece it all together.

Based on the 2014 Harlan Coben novel of the same name, Missing You sees the excellent Rosalind Eleazar step away from her iconic Slow Horses role and into the character of Detective Kat Donovan. Kat's fiancé Josh (Ashley Walters) disappeared 11 years previously and she's never heard from the love of her life since he vanished. However, when she swipes profiles on dating apps and comes face to face with Josh's photo, Kat's life falls into turmoil.

Viewers have been gripped by the mystery series, desperate to know what happened to Josh and why his reappearance forced Kat to once again revisit the other mystery in her life surrounding her father Clint's (Lenny Henry) murder. As with all Harlan Coben stories, secrets come spilling out all over the place as Kat unravels exactly what happened to Clint and Josh, and these can be difficult for viewers to untangle - here's everything you need to know about the Missing You ending if it still feels a bit of a mystery.

Missing You ending explained

leading up to the series finale, the The penultimate episode of Missing You saw Kat looking for Josh after finding out about a PO box he was using. Watching the PO box and seeing a man pick up a parcel from it led Kat to following him out to the countryside. She confronts him and he angrily says he doesn't know who Josh is.

Unperturbed, Kat remains close and later sees a little girl playing on the beach near the house, deciding to ask her ask her about Josh. While approaching the little girl, Josh himself appears and the finale opens with the little girl named Sadie calling him "dad." It transpires Sadie's mother died and the man who denied knowing Josh is his former girlfriend's father.

Kat has a lot of questions for Josh, namely whether he knows Dana Fells, whom he denies any knowledge of. He also denies ever signing up to any dating apps and the one using his likeness found by Kat must've been fake. He does admit to visiting Monte Leburne in prison and finding out Kat's father, Clint was corrupt - he kept this information from her at the time. With her questions answered, Kat returns home and witnesses Brendan being thrown into the back of a van on her way there.

Brendan was on his way to speak to Kat but was being watched by Titus. Titus calls Brendan to say his mother, Dana, is in the van as bait to lure him to it - Reynaldo then beats Brendan and bundles him into the vehicle with Kat chasing as he speeds away. Working quickly, Kat pulls her team together at the station to trace the van and find it belongs to some dog breeders - she goes on the hunt for the address she finds.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: James Stack/Netflix)

Meanwhile at Titus's farmhouse, Dana attempts to make a warning call to Brendan but is caught by one of Titus's men, stabbing him with an axe to fend him off. Titus and Reynaldo find the a body in the kitchen of the farmhouse and realise Dana is behind the death - Titus responds to this by asserting the only way to deal with it is to burn the estate to the ground.

Kat and Nia track the van to Titus's address to find it alight, while Dana is still on the site and finds the other catfished prisoners Titus trapped on dating apps held hostage in the stables. They freed prisoners attack Reynaldo and his screams spur Kat on to get to the property quickly, and she heads off alone.

Titus shoots Brendan in the leg while he screams for Dana to reveal herself, and Kat arrives just at this moment. He points his gun at Kat who uses her best reflexes to grab her own gun and shoot him first. With Dana, Brendan and the hostages safe and Titus and his catfishing exploits done for good, Kat can make some important decisions about Josh, and whether to let him back into her life. But first, some important questions:

Why did Josh leave?

If you're still wondering why Josh left in the first place, lets unpick the reason. As we already know, Josh knew Kat's father, Clint, was hiding a lot of secrets. Josh also had a huge secret of his own - he killed Kat's father. This is what drove Josh to leave her without a word.

Clint had been working for crime boss Calligan, and trying to get out of working for him had gotten him killed. Kat also finds out her dad had been having an affair prior to his death and finally gets the chance to ask Calligan directly if he killed her father or knows why he died, and he denies any involvement in the death.

Calligan does however, have information about the person Clint was having an affair with, giving Kat an address to look into. At the address, Kat meets Parker, a man Clint was in a secret 14-year relationship with. Parker reveals Calligan was blackmailing Clint into working for him because he'd uncovered the affair, and Clint ended the relationship in the hope Calligan would leave him alone.

(Image credit: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

Kat’s friend Aqua saw Parker and Clint in a clinch the night he died, which prompted Clint to panic and call Stagger, wanting Aqua’s address. Visiting her house, Clint appealed to Aqua not to tell Kat about his affair, becoming aggressive while wanting to know she'd keep his secret.

Worried by his demeanour, Aqua grabs a knife in case she needs to defend herself. However, Josh arrives and takes the knife from Aqua in a bid to smooth the situation over, but accidentally stabs Clint in the process. Stagger also makes an appearance at Aqua’s house but Clint is already dead when he gets there. To cover everything up, Stagger arranges for Monte Leburne to take the fall for the crime.

Do Kat and Josh end up together?

Kat and Josh do get back together at the end of Missing You. After Kat located Josh at the PO box and they went their separate ways, Josh later reconnected with Kat to tell her he never stopped loving her in the 11 yeas they were apart. Even when Kat finds out the fingerprint on the murder weapon that killed her father belongs to Josh and his involvement in Clint's death is revealed, she gives him the opportunity to tell his side of the story.

Josh explains what happened when Clint died and that his death was an accident. He tells her he couldn't have married her and watched her grieve knowing the part he played in her sadness. In the closing moments of the show she reaches for him in a way that can be interpreted as forgiveness, and their song, Missing You by John Waite, plays.