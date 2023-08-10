How to watch 'Searching for Sugarman,' the phenomenal documentary featuring Sixto Rodriguez

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Heard of 'Searching for Sugarman,' the phenomenal documentary featuring Sixto Rodriguez? Here's how to watch it, plus who's involved in the doc, and more.

Sixto Rodriguez, who died on August 8, 2023, at 81-years-old, was a legend - and the inspiration behind the popular documentary Searching for Sugarman. After his death was announced on August 8, a statement was released on his website, offering condolences to Sixto's family as the music legend passed on.

"It is with great sadness that we at Sugarman.org announce that Sixto Diaz Rodriguez has passed away earlier today. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to his daughters – Sandra, Eva and Regan – and to all his family," the statement reads, "Rodriguez was 81 years old. May His Dear Soul Rest In Peace."

In the music scene, Sixto was known primarily as "Rodriguez," going by her surname as his stage persona as he rose to fame in the American singer-songwriter charts. He music didn't become too popular, however, until he became the subject of the HBO documentary Searching for Sugarman, which was the recipient of the 2012 Academy Award for best documentary feature.

What is 'Searching for Sugarman' about?

The documentary features two fans of Rodriguez, who set out on a crazy journey to find out whether the singer is alive or dead. While the documentary was being made, there were rumours spreading that Rodriguez had either shot himself or been killed in South Africa, since he pretty much flew under the radar after his music spiked in popularity in the '70s.

The documentary proved to be one that captivated the hearts of Sixto fans and those unfamiliar with his music alike.

"Searching for Sugar Man is a sensitive yet creative documentary. Great for music and film fans alike," one reviewer said of the touching 80 minute documentary.

The rumours of his death were put to rest after a journalist found him alive and well in Detroit in 1997.

How to watch 'Searching for Sugarman'

Searching for Sugarman can be streamed on MAX for those with subscriptions, and those who have Amazon Prime can also watch the documentary for a small fee of $3.99. Unfortunately, it is not available on Netflix.

You can also rent the movie on streaming services like YouTube and the iTunes store, making it relatively accessible to watch this award-winning doc from anywhere in the world.

A post shared by Sixto Rodriguez Fan (@sixto_rodriguez) A photo posted by on

Fans have paid tribute to Rodriguez shortly he passed, singing their praises of his music.

Even Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys made a remembrance post for the singer, saying, "I’m so sorry to hear about Sixto Rodriguez. He toured with us in 2015, and he was a very talented and nice man. Love & Mercy to Sixto’s family and friends," on his Twitter.

The cause of death is still unknown.