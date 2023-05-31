Full Moon June 2023 in Sagittarius offers the personal breakthrough you’ve been waiting for

The Full Moon June 2023 brings two very strong keywords - clarity and confidence. This powerful Full Moon in Sagittarius is especially potent. When the Moon is full, what was previously hidden or unknown comes out in the light. Even if we don’t always love, or initially welcome, what gets revealed or presented to us - what we can do is move forward with the facts.

This is especially true while the Sun and Moon are in the opposite signs of Gemini and Sagittarius, two zodiac signs that squarely focused on the meaning of 'truth.' Yes, Gemini season 2023 may well have you racing to check your tarotscope June 2023 - and who can blame you!

As this Full Moon culminates, optimistic Jupiter (the ruler of Sagittarius) and this lunation, is closely joined to the fortunate North Node of Fate. Steering us confidently in the direction of our goals and dreams, offering up healing and stabilizing vibes for whatever conclusions and revelations come our way.

Also, during this time Mercury, the ruler of Gemini, is making a dramatic aspect to Uranus - the planet of shocks and rebellion. Expect to hear earth-shattering news, stories around exciting and innovative developments, or even some hot gossip – and remember that however fanciful the tale or rumor, there is many a truth told in jest. So, pay close attention to subtext in addition to what you’re being told – that will be the source of your own cosmically-charged personal breakthrough this month.

When is the Full Moon June 2023?

(Image credit: ekapol/Getty Images)

Mark your Moon calendar 2023 for June 3, 2023, because on this day, at 11:42 PM EST, the Sun and the Moon align in a forceful configuration in the sky, one that will clear away the confusion and allow us to move forward with a greater sign of vision and purpose.

The difference between a New Moon and Full Moon is that Full Moons are always times of big reveals and stunning conclusions, where what was once hidden comes to light. This lunation is about to reveal a lot - so you better prep your Full Moon rituals for this powerful moment in 2023 astrology.

Here's how the Sagittarius Full Moon June 2023 will affect you depending on your star sign. For the most accurate reading, look at your sun or rising sign according to your astrology birth chart.

Full Moon June 2023 horoscope

(Image credit: Yuriy_Kulik/Getty Images)

Aries

Aries, the Full Moon June 2023 in Sagittarius is offering you a personal breakthrough in the realm of your spiritual, political, and long-held beliefs. Taking place in your ninth house of higher wisdom, expect an exciting development coming in from a distant source. It could be a family member abroad, a publishing or broadcast company, or an institution of higher learning – and this message could have you considering a new venture – or possibly even a travel adventure. Remember that just because you previously thought something doesn’t mean that there isn’t wisdom in changing your mind – or finding a different path.

Taurus

Taurus, this Full Moon in Sagittarius is offering you a personal breakthrough in the realm of your karmic debts. Taking place in your eighth house of the taboo, expect to undergo a newfound understanding of what you owe to others – and what they owe to you. There will likely be a karmic rebalancing during this time, where you can offer or receive a longed-for healing word that can help mend a relationship – or finally decide that it’s time to leave one in the past. It’s OK to grieve what happened – or what didn’t – but know that you’ll be stronger once you can firmly let go and accept what is.

Gemini

Gemini, the Full Moon June 2023 in Sagittarius is offering you a personal breakthrough in the realm of your most intimate relationships. Taking place in your seventh house of partnerships, you can expect a stunning revelation coming from someone very close to you. Remember that people reveal themselves all the time – in what they say and what they don’t say it. Your job this time is to really believe people when they show you who they are – and then recalibrate your energy accordingly. No one can be all things to all people – but do you feel valued and respected for what they can offer? Trust will be important.

Cancer

Cancer, the Full Moon June 2023 in Sagittarius is offering you a personal breakthrough in the realm of your obligations. Taking place in your sixth house of routines, you’ll soon discover that just because you’ve always done something a certain way doesn’t mean that you need to continue doing that forever. Schedules can change, people can change, and so can your sense of needing to control either. Consider the relief you might experience when you realize that something has ended and with it, your obligation to perform or go through the motions. There’s a whole new world of potential and possibilities coming your way – all you have to do is see it as exciting.

Leo

Leo, the Full Moon June 2023 in Sagittarius is offering you a personal breakthrough in the realm of your romantic entanglements or creative ventures. Taking place in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, you may come to a sudden realization that something you thought you liked isn’t aligning with what you currently want or need. Often when we experience this kind of conclusion, we can cling to it harder because we don’t want to have wasted time or worse, have been wrong. But letting it go might just be the thing you need to do to allow something new – and better – to enter your life. Be thankful for what it provided you at the time – and then release it.

Virgo

Virgo, this Full Moon in Sagittarius is offering you a personal breakthrough in the realm of your upbringing. Taking place in your fourth house of ancestry, expect to hear some news about a family member either from your past or ones that you currently live with. Indeed, this lunation may be hitting close to home for you – literally – and waking up skeletons you may have thought were long since buried. The healing power of the Full Moon June 2023 lies in the fact that your past is not a prologue. You get to decide your narrative moving forward – and someone else’s truth or version of events doesn’t have to be yours. Cut cords where appropriate.

Libra

Libra, this Full Moon in Sagittarius is offering you a personal breakthrough in the realm of your mind. Taking place in your third house of communication, you may receive a stunning piece of information that brings together all the prior puzzle pieces. The most shocking part may be that the information comes from within you. How you choose to communicate this newfound wisdom and clarity will be up to you, of course, but that is also part of your Full Moon story. Consider how your current style – either holding back or gushing forth – has worked for you and if you might want to reconsider what you do and what you reveal from this point forward.

(Image credit: Noi_Pattanan/Getty Images)

Scorpio

Scorpio, the Full Moon June 2023 in Sagittarius is offering you a personal breakthrough in the realm of your income. Taking place in your second house of resources, this lunation could have an unexpected arrival of a flow of cash – or at least an opportunity to transform your relationship with your finances. There is the potential for an increase in monetary flow during this Full Moon which will create more ease, comfort, and security at a time when financial stability has likely been at the forefront of your mind. It’s just the added boost of confidence you’ve been looking for – thank your lucky stars indeed!

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this Full Moon in your sign is offering you a personal breakthrough in the realm of your identity. Taking place in your first house of the self, you’re being cosmically charged with a newfound sense of optimism, hope, and confidence about the decisions you are making. It’s more important than ever that you take this energy and realize that you can indeed trust yourself. The truth of the matter is: no one knows exactly how the future will unfold. It’s okay if you make a mistake – as long as it’s your mistake and you own and accept the consequences – and possibly even the rewards of it. Take the leap and believe in yourself – it will all work out.

Capricorn

Capricorn, the Full Moon June 2023 in Sagittarius is offering you a personal breakthrough in the realm of your subconscious. Taking place in your twelfth house of inner work and healing, you may, like the popular pop song realize: it’s me, I’m the problem, it’s me. And that’s okay! We all have things to work on and work through and the first step is accepting that we don’t have all the answers - not even you, Capricorn. This is a great time to consider what you do to take care of yourself and if there is anything else you may need to add to your mental health resources or spiritual hygiene kits to increase your self-awareness, and confidence.

Aquarius

Aquarius, this Full Moon in Sagittarius is offering you a personal breakthrough in the realm of your friendships. Taking place in your eleventh house of friends, networks, and good fortune, you may receive some unexpected news from someone in your social circle – one that could set you forward on a new path of expansion or release you from a pattern that is no longer viable. Possibly even both. While the possibility of social media drama is present at this time, what will also be apparent is where your personal values align – and who and what you will and will not tolerate moving forward. Cherish those who celebrate you. Leave the rest behind.

Pisces

Pisces, the Full Moon June 2023 in Sagittarius is offering you a personal breakthrough in the realm of your work. Taking place in your tenth house of career, you could have a breakthrough in your vocation. You may find that you hear back about a new job – with welcome news. You may suddenly find yourself in an increased position of authority and responsibility – hello new promotion. Whatever it is, you’re being thrust into the spotlight and being asked to assert your command. Remember that whatever accolades you’re given or accomplishments you’ve achieved, you’ve earned it. Time to reap those rewards.