Celine Dion documentary: Release date and how to watch as she announces 'I'm back'

Celine Dion has announced that she is preparing to return to the stage in Vegas nearly two years after her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis, ahead of the release of her new documentary.

She broke the hearts of millions with her ballads in the nineties and noughties, but Celine feared she’d never sing live again.

After being diagnosed with devastating neurological condition, Stiff Person Syndrome, in December 2022, the Canadian superstar was forced to step away from the spotlight and cancelled the remainder of her world tour.

Now, Celine has stated that she is "back" and is even preparing for a new Las Vegas show - with her new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, set to debut later this month.

Speaking to the BBC, Celine explained, "We have been working so hard to put this show together, because I’m back.

"I’ll be on stage. I don’t know when exactly, but trust me I will scream it out loud. I can’t wait."

Amid the exciting news that Celine is planning to make a return to the stage, fans are desperate to know all about her new documentary and how exactly to watch it.

How To Watch Celine Dion's New Documentary

Celine Dion's new documentary I Am: Celine Dion will premiere on June 25th 2024 and will land on Amazon Prime Video for fans to stream from home.

Those with an Amazon Prime subscription will be able to watch the documentary with their plan as usual - but those without the subscription service will need to sign up to be able to tune in.

An Amazon Prime subscription is priced at £8.99 a month or £95 a year and gives you access to Prime Video, Amazon Prime Delivery benefits, incredible Amazon Prime Day deals and more. You can also sign up for a 30-day free Amazon Prime trial in order to watch the Celine Dion documentary for free, before you commit to the subscription.

What is Celine Dion's new documentary about?

Created by Amazon Studios, I Am: Celine Dion documents Celine's battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare condition that causes the muscles to spasm involuntarily.

An incurable and debilitating syndrome, it occurs when signals from the nerves to the muscles malfunction causing them to go rigid.

During severe episodes, sufferers may be left unable to move. Other symptoms may also include chronic pain, shortness of breath and difficulty walking.

Despite noticing changes to her iconic voice, Celine’s condition went untreated for years and the Grammy-award winner continued to perform live.

Following her diagnosis in 2022, the 56-year-old made the heart-breaking decision to withdraw from public life and cancel the remainder of her world tour.

Determined to return to the stage, she sought expert support and eventually learnt to adapt to her condition.

Using combination of medication and physical therapy, the songstress slowly rebuilt her voice with filmmakers documenting her progress.

With behind-the-scenes access and rare footage of the Canadian singer, with her documentary I Am: Celine Dion has been dubbed a ‘raw and honest look’ at the superstar.

The synopsis for the new film read: “Serving as a love letter to her fans, this inspirational and emotional documentary highlights the music that has guided Celine Dion’s life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.”