From child stars who chose 'normal' jobs to screen icons who hid away, we look back at the celebrities who quit fame

If you were to listen to a certain 1980s anthem, fame is the kind of thing that makes you live forever and learn how to fly - high.

However, the reality often proves to be more complex. Over the decades, many a star has fallen foul to the downside of fame - from the overwhelming excesses to the constant invasion of privacy.

Whether it's for mental health or they just decided another path was right for them, some celebrities have been able to walk away from the spotlight. Some permanently, some for a big chunk of time.

32 celebrities who actually quit fame - and why

Cameron Diaz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one is more hazy, but The Mask star Cameron Diaz may have decided to semi-retire, or just really scale back since there was an 11-year gap where she chose to focus on raising her two children.

At first, fans thought she had given up acting for good, with her last film being made in 2014. And then friend and The Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair told The Metro in 2018, "I would have liked to do a sequel [to The Sweetest Thing], but Cameron’s retired from acting… She’s like, ‘I’m done.’"

She added, "She has a pretty great life; I don’t know what it would take to bring her back."

It turns out Selma might have overstated it, as Cameron is returning with Netflix’s Back in Action in 2025, and the confirmed fifth Shrek film.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Exit Stage Left: The curious afterlife of pop stars | £9.99 at Amazon Penned by Nick Duerden, this book is a thought-provoking and humorous look at the 'afterlife' of pop stars who either quit or were shunned from the industry. With interviews from dozens of celebs including Bob Geldof, Robbie Williams, Joan Armatrading, and Billy Bragg, it's a fascinating read.

Mara Wilson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mara Wilson was one of the most famous child stars working in the 90s, having played the role of Roald Dahl's Matilda and stealing hearts in the charming 1994 remake of Miracle on 34th Street.

However, she stepped away from major productions with her last big-screen adventure being filmed in 2000. Per IMDB, she wrote in a 2012 blog post that she has no desire to return to acting in films, focusing on stage acting and writing instead.

Phoebe Cates

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anyone alive in the 80s might recall falling under the stylish and cool spell of Phoebe Cates, who broke out in the classic film, Fast Times at Ridgemont High. She followed up with roles in the likes of Drop Dead Fred and Gremlins.

Following Princess Caraboo in the early 90s, Phoebe stepped away from the spotlight to raise her children with husband, actor Kevin Kline.

In 2001, she made her final onscreen appearance in The Anniversary Party. She opened a New York City boutique titled Blue Tree in 2005.

Amanda Bynes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From a staggeringly successful teen TV show on Nickelodeon to roles in the likes of Hairspray, Easy A and She's the Man, Amanda Bynes was one of the brightest young stars of the 2000s.

However, in 2010, she took a hiatus from the industry, announcing it unexpectedly via a tweet. "I don't love acting anymore so I've stopped doing it," she shared on the platform now known as X.

What followed was a string of bizarre social media posts and a highly publicised breakdown, leading to a psychiatric hold and a conservatorship which lasted until 2022.

As of April 2024, the last update on the former star was that she was pursuing a career in cosmetology.

Eliza Dushku

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known for her scene-stealing turn as bad seed Faith in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, plus roles in iconic hits like Bring It On, Eliza Dushku carved a niche for herself playing tough, spunky characters.

But she drastically scaled back, appearing in minor roles or small episode arcs on TV shows throughout the early 2010s, leading up to her last screen appearance in 2017.

While she's never officially retired, she revealed in a 2024 Boston Magazine profile that she had become certified in psychedelic-assisted therapy and is working towards earning a master’s degree in counselling.

Frankie Muniz

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Frankie Muniz is perhaps best known for his work on the sitcom, Malcolm in the Middle, which was a huge hit and ran for six years between 2000 and 2006.

He also appeared in a string of films and popped up in shows like My Name is Earl. However, he decided to pour all his efforts into another passion once his acting career slowed down - racing.

He has competed in various prominent races, including the ARCA Racing Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Nikki Blonsky

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nikki Blonsky exploded onto the scene with 2007's Hairspray. Her turn as the bubbly, all-singing, all-dancing Tracy Turnblad was one of the most critically-lauded debuts, winning two Critics Choice Awards and earning nominations for a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

After Hairspray, Nikki popped up with minor roles in the likes of Ugly Betty and Smash, but, as gigs slowed down, she began working part-time as a hairstylist and make-up artist in her hometown of Great Neck, New York.

Greta Garbo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Greta Garbo is shorthand for old-world glamour, an icon of the classic era of Hollywood and one of the legends name-checked in Madonna’s Vogue rap. She is also, thanks to a famous line from an Oscar-winning 1932 film, synonymous with celebrity hermits.

In the film, The Grand Hotel, she famously purred, “I want to be alone” in a trademark thick accent. And that would become prophetic. Despite being one of the leading ladies of the silver screen, suddenly, in 1941, Garbo announced a "temporary" retirement… one that would actually last 49 years, until she died in 1990.

She died having never married or having no children, and not being seen in the public eye for many years.

Shirley Temple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shirley Temple wasn't just a child star, she might be the quintessential child star.

The young actress became a sensation during the Great Depression, but, being too famous as an innocent, sweet child, her popularity with audiences dwindled as she grew up.

The actress decided to quit while she was ahead, officially retiring from acting aged just 19, but she would continue to serve her nation as the US Ambassador to countries including Ghana and Czechoslovakia.

Vanilla Ice

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Vanilla Ice hasn't quite put his career on ice (sorry), perhaps accepting that the Ice, Ice Baby halcyon days are stuck in the 90s, the rapper - real name Robert Matthew van Winkle - has chosen to branch out into non-showbiz endeavours.

He has struck a fortune with a real estate business, with the New York Post reporting he pulls in $800,000 a year.

Enya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A little disclaimer – Enya has never officially retired, but she’s also never truly embraced showbiz in the most traditional sense.

Despite being Ireland’s best-selling solo artist ever (and second overall, just behind U2) Enya releases sporadic albums but has never toured or performed at concerts.

She seldom gives interviews and is known to live a rather secluded life in her castle.

Cary Grant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before there was Clooney, Pitt or McConaughey, there was Cary Grant. One of Hollywood's all-time leading men, Cary was still knocking out huge successes at the box office in his late 50s and 60s. And then, at 62, he just… stopped.

It's suggested it was so he could be a full-time father to his only child, Jennifer Grant. Instead of acting, Cary took on board roles with companies including MGM and Fabergé.

Howard Hughes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having inherited a small fortune from his father, Howard Hughes made a name for himself as a pioneering aviator, entrepreneur and film producer.

However, despite being the toast of the town, his eccentricities took hold and it led to his quitting fame and the public eye with bouts of agoraphobia and peculiar habits.

He was known to lock himself away for months, doing little more than eating chocolate bars, drinking milk and relieving himself into empty bottles. He died in self-imposed seclusion in 1976.

His stranger-than-fiction life was celebrated in the 2004 movie, The Aviator, which had Leonardo DiCaprio play Hughes.

Jane Fonda (1991-2005)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To think - we lost over 10 years of Jane Fonda appearing on screens.

The Oscar and Emmy winning legend stepped away after marrying her third husband, Ted Turner.

The Grace and Frankie icon told Entertainment Tonight, "I left for 15 years, when I married Ted Turner, and I did not think I was gonna come back, 'cause when I married him, I thought it'd be forever. But I came back, and frankly, if anybody told me that at 85, I'd be doing this kind of movie, I would have not believed them. So I feel very lucky."

She returned with 2005's Monster-in-Law and has continued to star in shows and films since.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From adorable child stars on Full House to a string of successful shows and movies in the 2000s, Mary-Kate and Ashley were a cultural force. However, they haven't acted together since 2004's New York Minute.

The twins, instead, have swapped the camera for the catwalk, as they spearhead their fashion label, The Row.

Kris Humphries

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kris Humphries is arguably best known as the second husband of Kim Kardashian... but mostly because it was the ill-fated marriage which lasted a lengthy 72 days.

Pre-Kardashian launch into the headlines, Kris was a successful basketball player. After the blip of a marriage and his retirement from the NBA, Kris moved back home to Minneapolis and started franchising restaurants.

Jack Gleeson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jack Gleeson had the mixed blessing of being one of the most popular actors and one of the most hated characters for his turn in HBO's juggernaut franchise Game of Thrones.

He played the twisted and cruel Joffrey Lannister, and became one of the all-time top villains. However, despite being in one of the biggest shows ever, he has eschewed the spotlight since.

He had previously stated a desire to pursue academia.

Joan Crawford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’ve all felt that sharp shock at seeing ourselves tagged in a most unflattering photo. Well, even before social media was a thing, celebrities still had to deal with that unwelcome feeling. It was, as tabloid legend has it, a bad photo of Joan Crawford leaving a book party in 1974 co-hosted by fellow Hollywood icon Rosalind Russell which saw the Oscar-winning legend decide to shun the public eye for the last years of her life.

Peter Ostrum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is one of the most beloved classics, and Peter Ostrum's youthful, wide-eyed turn as poor, loveable Charlie is part of the charm.

However, despite being part of a bona fide classic - and despite earning a Golden Globe nomination for his work in the role - Peter decided that Willy Wonka wasn't his golden ticket to a lifetime in showbusiness.

He retired from acting and currently works as a veterinarian in New York.

Sean Connery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For many fans of 007, Sean Connery is the ultimate Bond. He was, after all, the first.

But despite being a cinematic icon, Sean quit showbiz on sour terms thanks to one misjudged film. The Scottish actor starred in 2003's The League of Extraordinary Gentleman - and he hated it so much he never acted again.

A couple of years after the film came out - his final role - he even said to the New Zealand Herald, "I'm fed up with the idiots. The ever-widening gap between people who know how to make movies and the people who greenlight the movies."

Michael Schoeffling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For anyone who recalls the 80s fondly, there was someone who was well on his way to hunky leading man status - Michael Schoeffling.

Wooing audiences with turns in The Breakfast Club, Mermaids and Sixteen Candles. However, the bright lights of Hollywood couldn't compete with a touch of normality, and Michael retired to Pennsylvania to set up a woodworking shop.

Tina Turner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Long before the late, great Tina Turner left these earthly planes to high-kick those trademark legs elsewhere, the queen of rock and roll had officially quit fame.

In her documentary, Tina, she tells the filmmakers, "How do you bow out slowly, go away? I appreciate all this love for me, but I am done, I am tired, I just want to live in retirement."

She hadn't toured or released new music since wrapping up her 50th anniversary tour in 2009. She ended up moving to Switzerland with her husband, Erwin Bach.

If anyone deserved to live out their days soaking up the luxury in a Swiss chalet, it was Tina. She passed away on May 24, 2023, aged 83.

Evangeline Lilly

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Star of Lost and the Ant Man movies, Evangeline Lilly revealed she was taking an indefinite hiatus from acting.

She shared the news with her 2.4 million Instagram followers in the summer of 2024, writing "I am so filled with joy and contentment today as I live out my vision."

"Praise God, I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice (wealth and fame) can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment [sic]. I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. A new season has arrived, and I AM READY…and I AM HAPPY."

Kevin Jonas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For Kevin Jonas, fame is a family affair. While his brothers - Joe and Nick - have gone on to find success in acting and with separate music, Kevin either performs exclusively with his brothers for special reunion shows or he showcases his entrepreneurial mind.

He is a co-founder of the entertainment company, Jonas Group, which has investments in various industries including music, film, and he has also expanded into real estate.

Doris Day

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doris Day was one of the most beloved stars of the screen, entertaining the masses with feel-good classics including Calamity Jane and Pillow Talk.

However, at age 50, Doris decided to leave Hollywood and spend the rest of days at her Carmel, California, estate.

"It wasn’t the city I knew anymore," she had previously told People. "If I had stayed, I might be playing a grandmother - who knows! But I love living in a small town. I have my pets around me, and I like to answer my fan mail."

She did continue to lead her fame and stature to charitable causes.

Shelley Duvall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a striking look and critically-lauded acting chops, Shelley Duvall was a unique and beguiling star of films including The Shining and Nashville.

Despite having leading lady status, the pressures of fame were one of the contributing factors for Shelley's lengthy hiatus.

She previously told the New York Times of fame, "How would you feel if people were really nice, and then, suddenly, on a dime... they turn on you? You would never believe it unless it happens to you. That’s why you get hurt, because you can’t really believe it’s true."

The other factor was a family matter. Per People, when her brother was diagnosed with spinal cancer, she packed up and moved back to Texas. "It's the longest sabbatical I ever took, but it was for really important reasons - to get in touch with my family again."

Gene Hackman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gene Hackman is one of the Hollywood greats, having won an Academy Award and starring in timeless classics including Bonnie and Clyde and The French Connection. However, he decided to flip the script on moviemaking in 2004.

In an interview with Reuters, he said he left Hollywood because it was too “stressful".

“The compromises that you have to make in films are just part of the beast, and it had gotten to a point where I just didn’t feel like I wanted to do it anymore,” he shared.

Elizabeth Hurley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Glamorous and regal, Elizabeth Hurley was making a name for herself with appearances in films like Austin Powers when she decided to take a break in the early 2000s.

She has previously revealed why she quit acting in 2002.

Per Digital Spy, the Bedazzled star revealed, “I really miss [acting]. I decided I couldn't do movies for a while, which was a huge decision for me because I actually love making movies more than anything… But I didn't want to be abroad filming all the time and away from my son and neither did I want to take Damian out of school to travel with me and be educated on the road."

Fortunately, Damian grew up (he's now working as a model and filmmaker too!) and Elizabeth has gone back to starring in things like Gossip Girl and The Royals.

Bridget Fonda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bridget Fonda has Hollywood in her blood, literally, but that didn't stop her choosing a different path.

The It Could Happen to You actress, who is part of the famous Fonda family including Jane and Henry, retired from the industry in 2002 to start a family with husband Danny Elfman.

Does she miss it? Not really. "I don’t think [there’s any chance]. It’s too nice being a civilian," she told the Daily Mail in April 2023.

Daniel Day-Lewis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He's considered one of the most versatile and decorated actors of present day, but, if his words are to be believed, there aren't many more films coming in Daniel Day-Lewis' future.

Officially retiring in 2017, the actor's rep released a statement to Variety which read, "Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

Take it with a grain of salt, though, as it was revealed in 2024 that he will return to star in his son's directorial debut.

Rick Moranis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While not quite reaching that level of fame which makes someone a household name, Rick Moranis was a massive star in some hugely popular films.

From Little Shop of Horrors to Ghostbusters and Honey! I Shrunk the Kids, he was a regular feature on the big screen.

However, he took an extended break for a moving reason. He left Hollywood to care for his kids after the death of his wife, Ann Belsky, who passed away in 1991 from breast cancer.

He told the Hollywood Reporter in 2015, "I was working with really interesting people, wonderful people. I went from that to being at home with a couple of little kids, which is a very different lifestyle. But it was important to me."

He added, "I have absolutely no regrets whatsoever. My life is wonderful."

Audrey Hepburn

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Audrey Hepburn didn't officially retire from acting, having made a film four years before her death in 1993. However, the legendary star did pivot her attention away from fame for large chunks of her later life.

She didn't act at all for nine years between 1967 and 1976, having focused on raising her young children, and her output after was significantly less than before.

She also spent most of her later years working as a UNICEF ambassador. For her tireless charity work, the Breakfast at Tiffany's icon was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1990.