Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes married? The couple's full relationship timeline

Following Ryan Gosling's memorable appearance at the Academy Awards, fans want to know more about his marital status and his long-term relationship with actress Eva Mendes.

Ryan Gosling was the man of the hour at the 2024 Academy Awards when he performed the hit song I'm Just Ken and was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor in the film Barbie. Eva Mendes, Ryan's long-term partner didn't walk the red carpet with her husband, but shared a sweet tribute to his achievement on Instagram and shared an insight into their family life.

The couple have been notoriously private but over the years they have revealed a few details about their relationship. Here's a full breakdown of Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's relationship timeline...

2011: The couple meet on set of The Place beyond the Pines

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling first met 13 years ago when they starred as a couple in A Place Beyond the Pines. Ryan spoke to Elle at the time and spoke about his chemistry with his on screen partner.

"I think that she...I would like to say it's our chemistry, but I think the reality is that it's Derek's process," he told Elle. "I think that chemistry is evident in other relationships in the movie, as well, and the kind of environment that he puts you in evokes a kind of connection. I think we all have a chemistry with one another because we were the only actors in the vicinity because everyone else was a real person from [Schenectady]."

2012: Eva and Ryan work together again

As rumours were swirling about their relationship and the couple had been papped on several romantic dinners, they then worked together again, but for something a little more upbeat than the first film. The couple appeared in A Very Special Drunk History Christmas alongside Jim Carrey.

2012: They attend movie premiere together

After meeting on the set the year before, in 2012 the couple appeared together at the premiere of The Place Beyond The Pines at the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival. The couple were already an item at this moment in time but they were rather low-key and were completely professional. This is still the only time the couple has attended a premiere together and have only appeared on red carpets separately since this joint appearance.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

2014: Eva and Ryan's first daughter is born

On September 12th, 2014 the couple had their first child, a daughter named Esmeralda Amada Gosling.

Speaking about her daughter's name, Eva told Violet Grey, "We both love the Esmeralda character from the Victor Hugo novel The Hunchback of Notre Dame and just think it’s a beautiful name. Her middle name is Amada, which was my grandmother’s name. It means 'beloved' in Spanish."

2015: Ryan gushes about Eva in an interview

In December 2015, Ryan Gosling had an interview with Hello! where he spoke about his incredible partner. "I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with," he said, adding that there is only one quality he should look for in a partner, "that she’s Eva Mendes. There’s nothing else I’m looking for."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2016: The couple welcome their second daughter

In April 2016 the couple then welcomed their second child another daughter named Amada Lee Gosling.

In 2020, years after the birth of her daughters, Eva spoke about becoming a mother. Speaking to People Eva commented, "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby. I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."

2017: Ryan speaks about Eva and their daughters in Golden Globes speech

At the Golden Globe Awards in 2017, Ryan dedicated his award as Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for La La Land to Eva's brother, Juan Carlos Mendes, who died of cancer.

In the speech, he said, "While I was singing and dancing and playing piano … my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer. If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here."

2019: Eva talks openly about her and Ryan's parenting

In an interview with Kelly Clarkson, Eva lifted the lid on her relationship with Ryan and spoke about their parenting style. "We're very controlling. I think what the term is, we're always laughing at these terms, think we would be 'bulldozing parents.'" She then joked that they are also helicopter parents and she and Ryan have very similar parenting styles.

2020: Eva is firm about protecting relationship privacy

Taking to social media, Eva then made it plain why she doesn't like to post about Ryan or her children on social media. "I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life," she said in a now-deleted Instagram post.

"Since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent," she said.

2022: Eva confirms that Ryan is her 'husband'

After years of speculation about their relationship, Eva called Ryan her husband, nonchalantly admitting that they are married. Per Daily Mail, while speaking to Channel 9’s Today in Australia she said, "Everyone is so welcoming here, and my husband, Ryan, is here, and we are having the best time."

2023: Ryan's adorable shout out to Eva on the Barbie pink carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While promoting his movie Barbie, the actor wore a necklace with the letter 'E' around his neck. He then told Entertainment Tonight that the necklace stood for Eva as he spoke about how his family encouraged him to find his 'kenergy'.

"They've seen a lot pieces of [the film], and helped me a lot with it," Ryan said. "They were huge inspiration for me."

2024: Eva supports Ryan at The Oscars

A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) A photo posted by on

At the Academy Awards, Eva took to social media to reveal that while she may not have walked the red carpet with her husband, she was backstage supporting him on the day. The post on Instagram was captioned, "Always by my man."

Eva then shared an image of herself on Instagram wearing her husband's pink suit blazer that he wore during his singing performance. The caption read, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋"