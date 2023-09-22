Gordon Ramsay opens up about loss of son Rocky as he reveals the heartfelt way the entire family honour him

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Renowned chef Gordon Ramsay has opened up about the tragic loss of his son Rocky and revealed how he, his wife Tana and their five children honour him everyday.

In 2016 when she was 20 weeks pregnant, Tana Ramsay experienced a pregnancy loss and just months ago she paid tribute to her and Gordon’s beloved baby boy Rocky seven years after he passed away. Now Gordon himself has opened up about the death of their son in a poignant interview with People as he explained how it was incredibly “tough” and a devastating "life-changing moment".

“There’s no book that guides you through that loss, and so losing Rocky was really tough,” the chef shared. “Watching the trauma unfold, it’s this life-changing moment.”

(Image credit: Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Reflecting on how losing Rocky has affected the entire Ramsay family, Gordon expressed his belief that Tana was “incredible”. He suggested that their older children Megan, (25), twins Jack and Holly (23) and Matilda ‘Tilly’ (21) and Oscar (4), who was born three years after Rocky’s death, drew “strength” from their mum.

Gordon disclosed, “We wouldn’t have had Oscar had we not lost Rocky. There was no substitute - far from it - but it brought us a bond that you’d never experience in a normal situation.”

"That's the power of Tana," he added. "Just watching the way that she dealt with it - and opened up with other friends and women in close proximity that could give advice - she was incredible straight after that. Their kids "get a lot of strength from their mum.”

(Image credit: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The star then declared that there are a “lot of things” that his beloved wife of almost 27 years has done that the family “wouldn’t be here today” without.

It was revealed that the Gordon family have named their Cornwall home after Rocky and this isn’t the only way they honour their son and brother. Each member of the family wears a piece of jewellery with Rocky’s name on it as a special tribute to him.

Back in June, Tana Ramsay shared a very moving post on Instagram featuring a family photo that she revealed was taken just a few days before Rocky passed away. It was here that she bravely said how Rocky had been born “with a strong heartbeat” but had tragically been “too little to survive”.

“A happy picture taken of us celebrating Megan’s 18th, I was just under 20 weeks pregnant. Little did we know, a few days later I would be holding our little boy Rocky - born with a strong heartbeat, but too little to survive,” she wrote.

Echoing her husband’s recent remarks to People, Tana reiterated how important her family are as she continues to miss Rocky and how their bond is “everything” to her.

“Although it’s 7 years today, it still feels like yesterday. We all miss you everyday. We love you Rocky, forever in our hearts. I couldn’t do this without my family, you are all everything to me,” she declared.

If you or someone you know finds themselves in need of support or someone to talk to in a safe space, they can reach out to Sands via their helpline at 0808 164 3332 or via email at helpline@sands.org.uk.