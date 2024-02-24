How to prune blueberries: an expert guide to pruning to boost the amount of berries

Every bit as tasty as they are good for you, blueberries are fast becoming one of the most popular 'grow your own' crops in the UK – not least of all because they look incredibly pretty in a garden. However, you need to learn how to prune blueberries if you want to reap the benefits of these superfoods and encourage a bumper crop.

That's right: just as every gardener worth their salt needs to learn how to grow roses, so, too, should they learn how to prune blueberries if they plan on growing them at home. And they ought to do it quickly, too, considering blueberry shrubs are one of the most important plants to prune in February and March.

Now, before you panic, it's worth considering how long you've had your blueberry shrub established. If it's been two years or less, you'll likely have to do very little – other than remove any crossing or unwanted branches if necessary,

If it's been over two years, though, grab a notepad: it's time to learn how to prune blueberries more thoroughly to boost how much fruit the bush provides.

How to prune blueberries

One of the most enduring garden trends around, more and more of us are growing fruit and veg than ever before, with blueberries proving especially popular among have-a-go gardeners as a key gut health superfood.

Just as these berries need acidic soil to thrive, though, they also need some TLC in the form of a yearly prune.

"Pruning is really important if you want to grow delicious, nutritious blueberries," explains Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Noting that it's especially "important to prune blueberries if you grow them in containers", Morris goes on to explain that the benefits of learning how to grow blueberries are twofold.

Firstly, pruning will help your shrubs "stay at a manageable size". And, secondly, pruning every year means your "blueberries will be rejuvenated, thrive and produce plenty of berries".

With that in mind, then, here's our expert guide on when to start and how best to do the job for a prize crop of blueberries...

What you will need

Just as you've likely found when chitting potatoes or mowing your lawn, any and all gardening jobs are made easier if you have the right tools to hand. It stands to reason, then, that the same is true of pruning blueberries.

A pair of gardening all-purpose gloves

A pair of sharp, clean secateurs

A bag to collect your cuttings in

Step-by-step guide

As mentioned already, you won't need to learn how to prune blueberries until your shrubs have matured. In fact, pruning is "very rarely needed in the first two years after planting," says Christopher O'Donoghue, one of the co-directors of Gardens Revived.

"You want to give them time to settle and establish themselves," he explains. "Plus, if you take off too much new growth in this period, it will drive all of the plant's energy away from producing fruits."

Morris agrees, adding that "blueberries grow on wood that is at least a year old and the most blueberries will grow on two-year-old stems, so it’s important to look out for the older stems and not prune them off!"

"Stems that are older than about four years will unlikely grow fruit, so these can be removed,' he says. 'Young stems are easy to identify as they will be bright red."

1. Wait for the right moment

Timing is everything when learning how to prune blueberries, so be sure to wait until your plants are in their dormant period, so pruning in January might still be too early.

"You can tackle this gardening job between November and March," says Christopher, "although February is the best time, as you'll be able to spot the fruit buds more easily."

2. Clean your secateurs

It's important that you only ever prune your blueberries with a pair of sharp, clean secateurs, so be sure to prep yours before you get snip-happy with your shrubs.

"It's the best way to limit disease or causing the plant too much stress," says Morris.

3. Start trimming in earnest

"When sussing out how to prune blueberries, the goal is to keep some one to three-year-old stems," says Morris, noting that you will also need to "remove dead or diseased wood by pruning down to one healthy bud".

"Try to get a balance between young shoots, one to two-year-old stems, and some older three to four-year-old stems," he adds.

"And be sure to consider the shape of the plant, too. The aim is to prune to an open bush shape where air can flow well and there are no crossing stems or any rubbing together."

Christopher also advises that you remove any stems that are touching the ground and that you tackle the ends of those branches that fruited last year by "cutting them back to a low, strong, upward-facing bud". A great gardening tip for all manner of pruning jobs when growing your own.

FAQs

Do blueberries need to be pruned?

It might not be the first job you think of when growing this tasty crop, but, just like any shrub, your blueberries will absolutely need to be pruned – not just to keep their size and shape maintained, but also to boost fruit production.

How do you prune blueberry bushes?

As per the guidelines set out by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), a mature blueberry bush should comprise about one-third old stems, one-third middle-aged stems and one-third young stems.

When you're pruning, then, you should aim to remove:

Damaged, dead or diseased stems: cut these stems off all the way back to where they join a thicker branch

cut these stems off all the way back to where they join a thicker branch Rubbing or crossed stems: cut these off all the way down to the base of the plant to create a nice, open shape.

cut these off all the way down to the base of the plant to create a nice, open shape. One-third of the remaining branches: be sure to choose the oldest and thickest ones for removal, and try to make your cuts just above a younger strong shoot lower down on the branch.

be sure to choose the oldest and thickest ones for removal, and try to make your cuts just above a younger strong shoot lower down on the branch. Stems that are touching the ground

Now that you know how to prune blueberries, you can get out there and get trimming. Just remember that this is a yearly chore, so be sure to mark your calendar so you don't forget to show your blueberry shrub some love come next February, too!