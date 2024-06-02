Helen Skelton’s tracksuit and shirt outfit is a look we never knew we’d want to wear – but it really works

Who would think to pair a regal puffed sleeve shirt with 90s sweatpants?

Helen Skelton at the TV Choice Awards 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images via Karwari Tang)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published

Helen Skelton's brilliant pairing of a regal puffed sleeve shirt and tracksuit bottoms has us desperate to recreate the ultimate business casual look.  

Anyone who works from home can tell you that business on top, 'comfies' on bottom (including the best white trainers) is the staple uniform. But does that uniform ever see the light of day? Usually not. But Helen Skelton has us rethinking that choice. 

For an appearance on comedians James Acaster and Ed Gamble's Off Menu Podcast, the presenter brilliantly paired a a smart, white button down shirt with a juxtaposing pair of tracksuit trousers and the look shouldn't work...but it really does.

Shop Helen Skelton's Look

M&S white shirt
Monsoon Lace Pleated High Neck Button Through Blouse

Full of vintage-charm, this shirt has a more relaxed feel than your classic white button down. With a frilled yoke neckline, pleated detailing, and wrist cuffs, its sheer and light fabric offsets formality, making it perfect for more casual wear.

Boden green tracksuit bottoms
Boden Side Stripe Pull-on Trousers

Designed specifically to do double duty as smart daywear and staying in loungewear, these Boden trousers are the perfect piece to merge formalwear with a sportier piece. 

John Lewis green tracksuit
Baukjen Tippi Double Stripe Joggers

Made using a heavyweight, though still stretchy and structured, material, these tracksuit trousers are the perfect casual piece that still give a crisp formal look. 

The white button down shirt appears to be made of a light, crepe fabric with cuffed sleeves that dramatically puff out into little ruffles. There's also some simple pleat detailing down the front, framing the shirt's contrasting black buttons and adding interest to the simple piece.

While many would think to dress up the shirt with a midi skirt or the best jeans for your body type, Helen opted instead for some green, straight-legged tracksuit trousers with an elasticated waist.

We can't see what shoes she opted for, but trainers or some sandals like the trendy M&S must have mules would work brilliantly to tie in with the smart-casual look. 

Helen has long been a lover of mixing sportswear with trendier pieces, as was the case when she styled a pair of yoga leggings with a grungy leather jacket.

Helen Skelton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Leather Jackets

ME+EM leather jacket
ME+EM Authentic Leather Biker Jacket

Designed to give an authentic, lived-in look, this piece is the perfect jacket to wear over more laid-back outfits. With an oversized fit, it's easy to throw on over any look and will look effortlessly cool. 

Mango leather jacket
Mango Leather-effect Biker Jacket

Made using faux leather, this biker style jacket has a straight design and slightly-oversized fit offset by the shorter hemline that makes it almost cropped.

ASOS leather jacket
ASOS Oversized Premium Real Leather Biker Jacket

With a notch collar, belted hem, and truly oversized fit, this jacket can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, working just as well with some leggings as it does with a floral dress. 

Offering the comfort of loungewear, the burnt orange colour of the leggings  worked brilliantly alongside the harsh, black leather, giving a street-style feel to the outfit.

She accessorised her laid-back look with a pair of black, shearling-lined walking boots, a black cap and an oversized handbag. With the variety of textures, and the addition of some gold hoops, the outfit perfectly balanced comfort and style.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.

