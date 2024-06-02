Helen Skelton’s tracksuit and shirt outfit is a look we never knew we’d want to wear – but it really works
Who would think to pair a regal puffed sleeve shirt with 90s sweatpants?
Helen Skelton's brilliant pairing of a regal puffed sleeve shirt and tracksuit bottoms has us desperate to recreate the ultimate business casual look.
Anyone who works from home can tell you that business on top, 'comfies' on bottom (including the best white trainers) is the staple uniform. But does that uniform ever see the light of day? Usually not. But Helen Skelton has us rethinking that choice.
For an appearance on comedians James Acaster and Ed Gamble's Off Menu Podcast, the presenter brilliantly paired a a smart, white button down shirt with a juxtaposing pair of tracksuit trousers and the look shouldn't work...but it really does.
A post shared by Off Menu Podcast (@offmenuofficial)
A photo posted by on
Shop Helen Skelton's Look
Full of vintage-charm, this shirt has a more relaxed feel than your classic white button down. With a frilled yoke neckline, pleated detailing, and wrist cuffs, its sheer and light fabric offsets formality, making it perfect for more casual wear.
Designed specifically to do double duty as smart daywear and staying in loungewear, these Boden trousers are the perfect piece to merge formalwear with a sportier piece.
The white button down shirt appears to be made of a light, crepe fabric with cuffed sleeves that dramatically puff out into little ruffles. There's also some simple pleat detailing down the front, framing the shirt's contrasting black buttons and adding interest to the simple piece.
While many would think to dress up the shirt with a midi skirt or the best jeans for your body type, Helen opted instead for some green, straight-legged tracksuit trousers with an elasticated waist.
We can't see what shoes she opted for, but trainers or some sandals like the trendy M&S must have mules would work brilliantly to tie in with the smart-casual look.
Helen has long been a lover of mixing sportswear with trendier pieces, as was the case when she styled a pair of yoga leggings with a grungy leather jacket.
Shop Leather Jackets
Designed to give an authentic, lived-in look, this piece is the perfect jacket to wear over more laid-back outfits. With an oversized fit, it's easy to throw on over any look and will look effortlessly cool.
Made using faux leather, this biker style jacket has a straight design and slightly-oversized fit offset by the shorter hemline that makes it almost cropped.
Offering the comfort of loungewear, the burnt orange colour of the leggings worked brilliantly alongside the harsh, black leather, giving a street-style feel to the outfit.
She accessorised her laid-back look with a pair of black, shearling-lined walking boots, a black cap and an oversized handbag. With the variety of textures, and the addition of some gold hoops, the outfit perfectly balanced comfort and style.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
