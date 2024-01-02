Zara Tindall's cosy coat is the ultimate royal-approved buy in the January sales and it's selling fast

Zara Tindall's cosy coat is the ultimate royal-approved buy in the January sales and it's selling seriously fast.

January is the ultimate time to invest in one of the best winter coats as the dark days and freezing weather often take a turn for the worse. Layered up over your favourite jumper dress or roll neck jumper, coats are a way to add warmth and style to any look and can make a real statement as the most-seen part of your outfit. This was certainly true of Zara Tindall’s cosy coat which was a gorgeous smart-casual piece that couldn’t have looked more perfect at the Cheltenham New Year’s Day races.

The royal is known for her love of horses and horse riding and she looked delighted to be enjoying the races on 1st January. For this special outing she wore her fabulous LK Bennett ‘Lottie’ coat in the ever-so-regal Prince of Wales check.

(Image credit: David Davies for the Jockey Club/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Originally priced at £659 this stunning coat is now discounted to £329 in the sale - and we’re not at all surprised that it’s selling out fast. Still available in two sizes, Zara Tindall’s cosy coat is a long-length design that is incredibly elegant. It is inspired by “heritage references” according to LK Bennett and is single-breasted and A-line in shape. The black and white Prince of Wales check makes this coat bold whilst still neutral enough to be paired with plenty of your other favourite wardrobe staples.

LK Bennett Lottie Coat Visit Site RRP: Was £659 , Now £329 |Zara Tindall's cosy coat features a stunning Prince of Wales check pattern and single-breasted design. The chocolate brown faux fur collar and cuff details add a touch of glamour and it would look lovely paired with everything from dresses to jeans. HUSH Houndstooth Coat Visit Site RRP: £239 | The classic houndstooth pattern of this double-breasted coat is sure to make a statement. Crafted from a wool blend material, the neat collar and long length make this a lovely choice to throw over so many winter outfits. Whistles Houndstooth Coat Visit Site RRP: £329 | Made from a wool-blend, this houndstooth coat has a chic wrap design. Whether you want to layer it over a jumper and jeans or a beautiful dress, this is a coat that works just as well day-to-day and for special occasions.

The faux fur collar and cuffs add a playful sense of fun to the otherwise quite classic design and their brown shade is not only very on-trend but warm and equally wearable. Zara chose to wear hers to Cheltenham with a pair of Fairfax and Favor knee high boots and for many people this style of boot is a great option for winter occasions as well as every day.

The length of Zara’s cosy checked coat with the long boots helped to elongate her silhouette. Her boots were chocolate brown and tied in with the faux fur detailing on her coat and gave her whole look cohesion.

Although the King’s niece chose to wear her LK Bennett coat with these luxurious accessories, there are so many alternative styling possibilities available for a coat like this. A patterned coat that isn’t super vibrant can work with jumper dresses and more formal dresses, as well as with jeans and one of the best cream jumpers.

(Image credit: Nigel French/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

The massive discount on the exact LK Bennett version means that this sadly is almost sold out, but you can achieve a similar look with some other gorgeous high street options. If you want to invest in this type of longer length, patterned coat then we also love this classic houndstooth design from Whistles.

Priced at £329 this is easy to pair with so many outfits and is made from a warm wool-blend material with a wrap-style design. For another black and white coat then HUSH’s £239 houndstooth coat is a lovely option and has a similar longer length.

Whatever you pair it with, checked coats add detail to a winter look whilst helping to keep you warm when the weather plummets and Zara’s cosy coat showcased this to perfection on this chilly New Year’s day.