King Charles marks first Father’s Day as King with bittersweet post and Prince Harry wasn't forgotten

King Charles has marked his first Father’s Day as King with a bittersweet post that paid touching tribute to multiple generations - and Prince Harry wasn’t forgotten.

His Majesty took to social media on Father’s Day 2023 to share a selection of sweet snaps featuring Prince Philip and Princes William and Harry.

King Charles’ Father’s Day post sparked an outpouring of emotion from fans as they reflected on Prince Philip’s loss and praised the monarch for including Prince Harry.

This royal news comes as we revealed the “personal gift” bestowed upon Queen Camilla the night before Trooping the Colour.

Only a day after King Charles rose to the challenge and rode on horseback in his first Trooping the Colour parade as monarch and appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony, he marked another royal first. On Sunday June 18 he celebrated his first Father’s Day as King and His Majesty paid tribute with a selection of photos that have sparked quite the reaction from fans. And whilst there was definite joy for some, King Charles’ Father’s Day post was bittersweet too, particularly when it came to two royals who featured in the post - including Prince Harry.

“To Dads everywhere, we wish you a special Father’s Day today,” the caption declared, alongside three photos that echoed the theme of last year’s post where King Charles was praised by fans.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) A photo posted by on

The first photo was an iconic snap of him and Prince Philip taken in 2016 as they attended the unveiling of a statue of the late Queen Mother. This was followed by a sweet picture of Queen Camilla with her late father Major Bruce Shand and the third photo in the selection showed the then-Prince Charles with Prince William and Prince Harry at Balmoral.

Fans were quick to share their reactions to King Charles’ Father’s Day post and plenty felt especially touched by the first photo of Prince Philip and the third which included Prince Harry.

“The first and third photos -- love them!...❤️ How I miss Prince Philip... Those twinkly eyes, and handsome always. Such fun and love between him and the now-King in this picture,” one person declared admiringly.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Several others also reflected on Prince Philip’s absence, with one writing simply, “We miss the DoE!!” as another added, “Thinking of Prince Philip (and our dear Queen) on this 2023 Father's Day.”

Meanwhile another fan was clearly moved by the Duke of Sussex, commenting, “Harry ❤️”.

“Very nice King Charles for posting Harry!” someone else responded.

King Charles’ decision to include a photo with both of his sons in his first Father’s Day post as King comes five months after Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was released. Delving into his perspective on life in the Royal Family, the Duke of Sussex gave several interviews in the lead-up to its publication.

(Image credit: Photo by Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In one he heartbreakingly told ITV News’ Tom Bradby, “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

Father and son haven’t been seen together since King Charles’ coronation in May when Prince Harry returned to the UK solo to attend this national occasion. Prior to this, they hadn’t reunited in public since the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022.

Despite the ongoing speculation about distance between them, however, many fans clearly found it heart-warming that King Charles’ Father’s Day post included both of his sons and his father.