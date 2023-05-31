King Charles drops Phillip Schofield as ambassador for The Prince's Trust

King Charles has dropped Phillip Schofield as an ambassador for his charity, The Prince's Trust, following the recent controversy surrounding the presenter.

King Charles' charity The Prince's Trust is a charity that exists to help people between the ages of 11-30.

The charity helps young people develop essential life skills, get ready for work and gain access to job opportunities.

King Charles's charity The Prince's Trust has recently announced that they will no longer be working with Phillip Schofield. The charitable organization announced, "In light of Phillip's recent admissions, we have agreed with him that it is no longer appropriate to work together."

Phillip has reportedly not attended a Prince’s Trust event since 2019 but has been associated with the charity for many years along with a number of other famous faces. Other current ambassadors include; Tom Hardy, Gareth Southgate, Luke Evans, Iris Elba, and Ant and Dec.

The Phillip Schofield controversy that the charity was referring to was the revelation that Phillip had been having an inappropriate affair with a young member of staff on This Morning.

Philip reportedly met when the staff member was just 15 and in a statement published by the Daily Mail, the presenter admitted he had lied to cover up the affair, but denied anything illegal had taken place.

"I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over," said the former ITV presenter.

It was this revelation that caused a great deal of controversy and led Phillip to receive public criticism from former co-workers and to be ditched by his agents and the charitable organizations he was associated with.

Phillip's former co-presenter and best friend, Holly Willoughby is still an ambassador for the trust and only a few weeks ago was a prominent guest at an event. On May 17, Holly Willougby left This Morning early so that she could attend an event at Buckingham Palace for The Prince's Trust, leaving Phillip to 'hold the fort'.

At the time, Holly told This Morning viewers, "I put my posh dress on today because later on this afternoon I am heading to Buckingham Palace and there the King will be, and we get to introduce the award winners to the King so he can say well done, which is all quite exciting isn’t it?"