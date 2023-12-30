A former royal chef reveals a surprising New Year's Day tradition at Sandringham
A royal chef has revealed the 'simple' lunch menu preferred by the royals
The Royal Family's private life is always the subject of much interest - you only need to look at the popularity of The Crown's six seasons to see that. So naturally, we're all interested to see how King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be bringing in the New Year.
It's thought that King Charles and Camilla will spend New Year's Day at Sandringham House, attending a church service before enjoying lunch at the estate. And if King Charles is following in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, their lunch will be very similar to the traditional Christmas Day fare.
Former royal chef Darren McGrady took to Instagram on Friday to share a previous menu from New Year's Day prepared for Queen Elizabeth back in 1990, which included Christmas turkey, Brussel sprouts, roast potatoes and salad, followed by fried plum pudding and brandy butter.
Alongside a picture of the menu, Darren wrote the caption: 'A simple New Years Day lunch at Sandringham for the British royal family.'
He also commented on the post just how long it took to prepare the special meal: 'We’d make the plum pudding for Christmas New Year at Sandringham in July just after garden parties and before heading off to Balmoral for the summer… so the plum pudding had time to mature.'
Royal fans were impressed by the 'simple' menu, taking to the Instagram comments section to express their approval.
'If it’s good enough for Her Majesty, it’s good enough for me! Sometimes simple is the best,' wrote one fan underneath the picture.
While another commented, jokingly, 'I can imagine Prince Philip saying “bloody hell, turkey again!' And a third wrote, 'Fried Plum Pudding ?!?!? Recipe please?'
It's been a busy time for the Royal Family, who celebrated Christmas at Sandringham with the traditional service at St Mary's Magdalene Church, where the family was pictured greeting guests waiting outside.
As King Charles and Camilla gear up for a busy 2024, we're sure a relaxing New Year's Day lunch will be very welcome.
