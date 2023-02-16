Netflix drops trailer for new docu-series MH370: The Plane That Disappeared and it's seriously chilling

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared is the latest Netflix docuseries to explore a real-life mystery that has confused everyone for the past 9 years.

Netflix has been known to explore a number of real-life mysteries, and their latest show investigates perhaps the greatest mystery of the 21st century. In 2014 a plane that was flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing disappeared mid-flight, and still, in 2023, nine years later, no one has any idea why the flight went missing.

Some believe the plane could have crashed, others believe it could have been hijacked, and some even believe the whole flight is part of a wider conspiracy that has been covered up. While there are a number of theories about what happened to the flight, the truth is unknown. But this docuseries from Netflix plans to examine the evidence and explore the theories about what really could have happened to plane and whether this case is really an 'unsolved mass murder'.

What is MH370: The Plane That Disappeared about?

The Netflix series investigates the mystery surrounding the disappearance of the MH370 flight and gives a voice to the family and friends of all the members who have suffered for the past nine years with no solid answers.

The synopsis from Netflix reads, "Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 was supposed to be a routine trip: A redeye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, with 239 passengers and crew on board. But shortly after takeoff on a calm 2014 night, MH370 vanished from radar screens for good. The shocking disappearance of a commercial airliner made headlines, sparked riots, plunged the passengers’ next of kin into a nightmare, and generated a global search for answers that never came."

The synopsis explains that the docuseries is set over a number of countries and explores the three most prominent theories about what really took place. "Set across seven countries, this gripping documentary series from RAW uses powerful archives to reconstruct the night of the disappearance, giving viewers the chance to explore three of the most contentious theories about the plane’s disappearance."

The synopsis explains that a key goal of the series is to keep the memory alive of those who went missing on the flight. "It also features interviews with family members, scientists, journalists, and the ordinary people around the world who, after nine years, refuse to give up hope of an explanation," read the synopsis. "It’s a story full of conspiracies and rabbit holes, shadowy figures and official silence – but most of all, it’s an opportunity to keep alive the memory of those who were lost in one of the great unsolved mysteries of our time and to keep pushing for answers."

(Image credit: Netflix)

When will MH370: The Plane That Disappeared be released?

The docuseries will consist of just three episodes that will all be released on the streaming service on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Fans cannot wait for the release of this series and the chilling trailer has set expectations rather high. "This is going to be intriguing and fascinating to watch. I’ve been super curious about this case!" said one commenter on the trailer for this video. "Let's hope this doc brings renewed attention to this case. Can't imagine what the families of the 239 people are going through for almost 9 years. They deserve their closure," said another.