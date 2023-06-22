Kristin Davis says Kim Cattrall’s And Just Like That cameo didn’t provide ‘closure’ to feud

With the return of And Just Like That airing today, actor Kristin Davis has revealed that there has been 'no closure' with her co-star Kim Cattrall after her brief cameo.

Kim Cattrall's return to the iconic series was confirmed earlier this month, with it being reported that she will reprise her role as Samantha Jones for one scene in the final episode of And Just Like That season two.

However, with an apparent feud with her co-stars being the main reason she never returned for the reboot, many fans were wondering how they went about filming the scene.

It was later revealed that Kim shot her scene in a top-secret operation on March 22 in New York City and was done without seeing or speaking to her co-stars or the series' showrunner, Michael Patrick King.

Now, Kristin Davis has admitted that because of this, there has been 'no closure' between the co-stars. She said, "I don’t know that there’s a closure or resolution necessarily. Those are kind of big things that I don’t know that we were going for."

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The Charlotte York actor added, "All of us represented different points of view at different times, and sometimes argued, and sometimes didn’t just like friends do."

Explaining how Kim Cattrall was returning because fans miss the “great character” of Samantha, she continued, “I don’t know that we’re even trying for closure at this point or resolution. I think we just thought, here is our character who’s been gone. And we know people miss her and Carrie misses her, and wouldn’t this be great to have a little bit of her."

"That’s what we wanted, and then I think maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren’t disappointed.”

Meanwhile, Carrie Bradshaw actor and producer Sarah Jessica Parker had a slightly more upbeat take on Kim's return. She said, "We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back."

(Image credit: James Devane/WireImage)

She added, "It’s been really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy.”

And Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbs in the series, recently said that she would feel as though she was "walking on eggshells" if she had to film in person with Kim Cattrall.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Cynthia spoke about filming without Kim and said, "[it] makes an enormous difference, that you're not walking around on eggshells with someone who's unhappy for reasons that are hard to even understand what they are."

She also said that, although things felt "different" without Kim there, things simultaneously felt better.

"Yes, it did feel very different. It felt very different also because we have these new amazing characters, and we're older and our fictional children are now largely grown. Many things felt different," she said.