Joan: Who was Martin Maynard? The episode 1 dedication explained

Fans of ITV’s new crime drama Joan might be wondering who Martin Maynard was after episode 1 ended with a heartfelt dedication to him.

Taking viewers back in time to 1980s London, ITV’s six-part series, Joan, tells the true story of Joan Hannington, who was once nicknamed “The Godmother” and who has gone down in history as one of Britain’s most notorious diamond thieves. It delivers all the emotional scenes and shocking details you could ever want as you’re drawn in by Joan’s desire to give her daughter a better life, her entry into the criminal world and her rise to achieving immense levels of wealth and glamour.

The first episode ended with an agreement being reached by Joan and antiques dealer Boisie Hannington, who was a real person just like her. This came after Joan went through some utterly heartbreaking moments earlier in the episode, but these weren’t the only poignant moments to have been noticed by fans. Before the credits started to roll, a special dedication appeared on screen revealing that the first episode of Joan was in memory of Martin Maynard.

Who is Martin Maynard? Joan episode 1 dedication explained

Perhaps understandably some Joan viewers have been left wondering who Martin Maynard was and what his connection to Joan was after seeing this special dedication. Martin Maynard is understood to have been a member of the Props Department, as per Express, who worked on ITV’s Joan. According to IMDB he "dressed props" on the six-part series based on the life and criminal career of Joan Hannington and in honour of him the first episode ended with a dedication. It simply read ‘In Memory of Martin Maynard’ and was a beautiful tribute from those who knew and worked with him.

(Image credit: SNOWED IN PRODUCTIONS FOR ITV AND ITVX)

The message at the end of Joan episode 1 didn’t include any dates and so it’s not known when Martin passed away during the production of the show. His colleagues’ decision to include the dedication to him shows how valued he was as a member of their team and how much they continue to hold his memory close.



All episodes of Joan are available to watch now on ITVX and the series is also airing on Sundays and Mondays at 9pm on ITV1.