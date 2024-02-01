How to watch The Apprentice 2024 - stream new episodes for free from anywhere

Here's how you can watch The Apprentice 2024 from anywhere in the world as the 18th series kicks off on BBC One.

Season 18 of The Apprentice is set to kick off on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. The series has been hotly anticipated by fans who are desperate to hear Lord Alan Sugar's verdict on their year's group of candidates. While the show may have changed since its first broadcast in 2005, the excitement for the business reality TV show has remained consistent. Here's how to make sure you can watch every drama-filled episode from anywhere in the world...

How to Watch The Apprentice 2024 From Anywhere

If you are in the UK and want to watch The Apprentice, the show will air on BBC One at 9pm. It will also be available to stream online at BBC iPlayer from 9pm onwards.

If you are currently outside the UK, you may have to wait for a while until the show appears on Britbox or BBC America. However, if you download a VPN, you'll be able to stream the show as it airs in the UK. VPNs (virtual private networks) are a popular way to access TV shows only available in other countries. A VPN is an easy-to-use piece of software that lets you change your device's IP address so it looks like you’re in Australia. This means you can use any Australian streaming service such as 9Now as if you're in the country.

If you're already confused, don't fret! Our sister site, TechRadar, has put every major VPN service to the test to save you the hassle of sifting through the web yourself.

They've rated ExpressVPN as the best because, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

What does the winner of The Apprentice win?

The winner of the Apprentice will be granted a £250,000 investment into their business from Lord Sugar in return for a stake in their business. This has been the prize since 2011 when the format of the show changed. Previously winners would receive a job at one of Lord Sugar's several businesses, typically with a six figure salary included.

How many episodes are there of The Apprentice?

The Apprentice season 18 is set to kick off on February 1st with 12 episodes set to air in the following weeks, concluding on April 18th 2024. A new episode will be released every Thursday over the next three months as a new candidate is fired every week. By the finale in April, Lord Sugar will decide from the small group of remaining candidates who will be crowned the winner of The Apprentice.