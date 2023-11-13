How did Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes meet and are they still friends?
Here's what you need to know about Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes, as fans are curious about the pair's long-standing friendship
Robbie Williams and Jonathan Wilkes have been friends for decades, but how did the pair meet and are they still close?
Netflix's Robbie Williams was released last week, and fans were intrigued by many of Robbie's friendships and relationships that were depicted in the show. In particular, fans wanted to know about Robbie Williams and Nicole Appleton's brief relationship, Robbie and Ayda Field's marriage, and the relationship between Robbie and Guy Chambers, the singer's co-writer and producer.
In the later episodes, fans were also curious about Jonathan 'Jonny' Wilkes, who was introduced as the singer's best friend in, 'Part Three: Close Encounters.' In the episode, Robbie said, "Jonny is my best friend. He's a moving, walking, talking part of Stoke-on-Trent, that came with me everywhere that made me laugh and made me feel safe and made me feel that the part of me that existed before I joined Take That was still there."
Reveal by Chris Heath, £4.99 | Amazon
Robbie Williams's tell-all biography about his life following his groundbreaking memoir, Feel.
In the documentary Johnny was depicted as rather down to earth and impressed with Robbie's fame."It's always weird when little ol' Rob gets up in front of all these people, and they just adore him. It's quite mad, yeah but it's his job and he's the best at it," said Jonny."Hey! Two lads from Stoke-on-Trent. Who's 'ave thunk?"
Speaking about the importance of having his friend on the tour with him, Robbie said in the documentary, "I had a great support system around me. I'd got David my manager, and I'd got Josie, and I'd got my mate Jonny. Good and honest people."
But who is Jonathan Wilkes and how did he meet Robbie Williams?
Who is Jonny Wilkes
Jonathan Wilkes is Robbie Williams's close friend, but also has his own independent career outside of his relationship with the Take That singer. Jonny is a presenter who presented You've Been Framed! and worked for the BBC in the early noughties.
The presenter had a brief singing career when he released Just Another Day in 2001. He has also appeared on the West End in shows such as; The Rocky Horror Show, Grease, We Will Rock You and Chicago. The presenter went on to create the Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts, which offers BTEC and Degree level courses in Professional Dance and Musical Theatre in Swindon.
Jonathan married Nikki Wheeler in 2004, whom he met while working at the BBC. The pair have two sons named Mickey and Ralph, born in 2006 and 2017 respectively.
How did Jonathan Wilkes and Robbie Williams meet?
In an interview with Staffordshire Life, Jonny revealed that he and Robbie grew up in the same area and have been friends since they were children. "I'm proud to death of him - he's been my best mate all my life," said Jonny. "Our mums are best mates and we grew up together doing 'am dram'."
He revealed that the pair also lived together when Jonny first moved to London. "I was 20, and in my third season at Blackpool, when a chap called Kevin Bishop approached me. He ran the Royal Variety shows for the BBC and he was looking for a young presenter for the BBC Choice channel - now BBC3. He asked me to do it," said Jonny. "I wanted to move on and so said 'yes' to the move to London. My mate, Rob, said 'Come and live with me in my big mansion'."
"So, off I went to live with Robbie Williams in London and start my first TV job. That's where I met my wife, Nikki - at the BBC. I started to write records as well, and managed to get a record deal with Virgin and got paid very well!" he said.
The pair are still close friends. Per The Mirror, Jonny said of their friendship, "It does not matter if we have not spoken for months and months, we just go back to the old routine."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Winter plays havoc with our gut health - here's how to get it back on track
Experts reveal why it's so important to look after your gut health in winter and how to do it best
By Emily Smith Published
-
Fans left wondering where Duchess Sophie was on Remembrance Sunday as Queen Camilla and Kate made ‘strong team’ outside of royal trio
Where Duchess Sophie was and why she wasn't seen as often was a cause of confusion for some fans and disappointment for others
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Which of Robbie Williams' songs did Guy Chambers write and why did he and Robbie split?
After watching Netflix's docu-series Robbie Williams, fans want to know; which of Robbie Williams' songs did Guy Chambers write?
By Laura Harman Published