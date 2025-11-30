Is it time to try a door curtain? The stylish, simple heat-saving solution has never been so popular

The notion of door curtains is not a new one; they have been a staple in traditional homes for decades. However, the truth is, they've never been as chic as they are now or more valuable.

As an interior stylist who worked for Country Homes & Interiors magazine, I've always been aware of the popularity of door curtains. However, it wasn't until recently that it became clear just how much of a style statement they could be.

Not only is a heavy fabric curtain across your front door a great way to keep your house warm in winter on a budget, but modern door curtains also offer a fantastic opportunity to introduce bold accent colours and decorative patterns, to a touch of character to a home.

On-trend door curtains: Practical and pretty

This winter, I'm seriously considering buying a door curtain for my home. My parents have been embracing this savvy heat-saving solution for years, but I've never really considered installing one until I saw this stunning example from textile designer Tori Murphy...

A post shared by Tori Murphy (@torimurphytextiles) A photo posted by on

There's something instantly warming about the idea of a heavy velvet curtain drawn across the door to shut the cold out and keep the heat in, making a home feel cosy. Bliss.

After sharing the inspirational image on Instagram, to showcase the new Velvet in Redwood with a Cottage Pleat heading, it seems I'm not the only one who has fallen in love with the stunning selection of door curtains by the textile designer.

"Warmth and serious beauty😍" says one. "Ooh, I’m just looking for a door curtain - this one is beautiful ❤️" writes another.

"Love the cosiness of this! ❤️"

"Utterly glorious 😍" and so on. It's safe to say door curtains have never been so chic, and with the sudden drop in temperatures, they have never been more desirable for keeping draughts out.

“Door curtains are a simple yet transformative addition to a space, helping keep warmth in and bringing a sense of character to the home," says textile designer Tori Murphy.

A post shared by Tori Murphy (@torimurphytextiles) A photo posted by on

"Velvets work particularly well for this, offering a rich texture and a feeling of comfort and luxury. I like to go for a cottage pleat header or a double pinch pleat, which gives the curtain a more interesting shape, and finish it off with a velvet piping or braided rope trim."

"For an extra considered detail, line the inside of the curtain with a stripe or check fabric to add a hidden layer of pattern and personality that reveals itself when the curtain moves."

In an ideal world, we'd all order bespoke curtains complete with pleats, frills and trims, tailored to the exact size of the door. But sadly, not all budgets (especially right now) can stretch, but fear not, there are plenty of fabulous, ready-made door curtains out there.

Where to buy ready made door curtains

(Image credit: Tori Murphy)

There's something habitual about coming in from the cold and pulling the door curtain across to not only retain the heat but also shut the world out, bringing a sense of comfort that you don't have to venture outdoors for the foreseeable.

This comforting quality becomes even more significant if you have an exterior door that leads directly into a living room area, because it conceals the door, creating the illusion of a solid wall that feels more cocooning.

A post shared by Tori Murphy (@torimurphytextiles) A photo posted by on

Door curtain inspiration (Image credit: Future)

On the left, my parents' period property has an original wooden door that is above average in size, so they really do feel the draught. To combat the cold air, they have two generous door curtains that are drawn each night to keep chills at bay. I particularly like how they have tiebacks, just like a window treatment.

In the other two examples (both used on shoots when I worked for Country Homes & Interiors magazine), both show how you maximise the potential of a practical curtain by introducing a striking accent colour or a decorative fringing to add interest.

This fine example from Laura Ashley is the perfect door curtain inspiration for those who want to make a real style statement. The fabric matching the wallpaper continues the pattern, allowing the door curtain to act as a stylish screen – one that hides the cold-looking door behind.

The recent combination of bitterly cold temperatures and increasingly strong winds makes the prospect particularly appealing for me, wanting to install a door curtain to stop draughts from creeping in. Because, despite doing my best to fill the cracks around the doors, living in a period property means there's always a chill in the air. Here's hoping my new door curtain puts a stop to that.