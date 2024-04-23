This leave-in conditioner made my coarse, frizzy midlife hair unimaginably soft, sleek and shiny - I can't recommend it enough
It really is 'magic'.
As I've got older my hair has changed dramatically. Now in my mid-40s and my youngest having not long turned two, my hair has – and still is – dealing with all manner of hormonal changes. It's also subjected to regular highlights, all of which has really taken its toll.
Dull, lifeless, dry, coarse and frizzy, it looked so unhealthy I have avoided wearing it down, instead opting for a ponytail to try to control the frizz and disguise how bad it looked. As someone who has always had and enjoyed having long hair, I'm sad to say I've contemplated cutting it all of multiple times in the last year.
But before doing anything too drastic, I looked at how to get healthier hair and bring back shine, researching the best hair dryers and repair and hydrating products, to see if I could breathe a bit of life back into my hair. And while some of them have definitely made it feel, and maybe even look a bit better, none of them compare to the transformation I've seen since using Cloud Nine Magic Remedy.
The Cloud Nine Magic Remedy product description promises a 'high-gloss, super-smooth finish, for all-round well-behaved hair'. And trust me when I say there are no false promises here.
A conditioner that you can either wash out or leave in as an intensive treatment, I opted to use as the latter, and have been placing a pea-sized amount on my hair after washing for about three weeks now. And, this is going to sound dramatic, but my hair is the softest, shiniest and sleekest it's been in years, so much so I have just this week ditched the ponytail in favour of a half-up, half-down style.
My hair is really thick, and I often struggle to make the underneath particularly, look smooth and sleek, even after straightening. It's also prone to doing, frankly, whatever it wants, but this magic cream appears to have solved those problems.
As I sit here writing, I am acutely aware of how many times I have run my fingers through my hair, just to make sure I'm not dreaming how soft it feels. (I'm not.)
I've also noticed I don't need to straighten my hair anywhere near as often, nor do I notice rain and moisture affects my hair as much or as quickly than before I started using Magic Remedy.
And I'm not the only one who rates this particular product – it gets a very solid score of 4.8 out of 5 stars in review on Amazon, and on the Cloud Nine website, three out of three people would recommend it – me included.
Shop more tried and tested hair products
As I mentioned above, I've tried a number of hair repair and styling products over the last six months. Here are the ones worth a mention...
My hairdresser recommended this K18 leave-in conditioner, and it definitely made my hair feel softer and healthier after a couple of weeks of use. It's not an instant fix, and needs heat to activate it. I liked that you don't have to apply it after every wash - especially as a small 50ml bottle retails at £70.
Another product I really rate, Color Wow's ultra-moisturing anti-frizz treatment. This worked instantly on my hair, making it feel really soft and smooth after blow drying. It's also long-lasting - you only need to apply it every three to four washes - and so is very economical too
I don't own this product, but recently had my hair blow dried by celebrity hair stylist Michael Douglas, and he used it to help control the frizz in my hair. It worked a treat - even after stepping out in the rain straight after - and last a good few washes. It smelt great too!
Kerrie is the acting editor of woman&home. For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
-
