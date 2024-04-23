This leave-in conditioner made my coarse, frizzy midlife hair unimaginably soft, sleek and shiny - I can't recommend it enough

As I've got older my hair has changed dramatically. Now in my mid-40s and my youngest having not long turned two, my hair has – and still is – dealing with all manner of hormonal changes. It's also subjected to regular highlights, all of which has really taken its toll.

Dull, lifeless, dry, coarse and frizzy, it looked so unhealthy I have avoided wearing it down, instead opting for a ponytail to try to control the frizz and disguise how bad it looked. As someone who has always had and enjoyed having long hair, I'm sad to say I've contemplated cutting it all of multiple times in the last year.

But before doing anything too drastic, I looked at how to get healthier hair and bring back shine, researching the best hair dryers and repair and hydrating products, to see if I could breathe a bit of life back into my hair. And while some of them have definitely made it feel, and maybe even look a bit better, none of them compare to the transformation I've seen since using Cloud Nine Magic Remedy.

Cloud Nine Magic Remedy £25 at Cloud Nine The Cloud Nine Magic Remedy product description promises a 'high-gloss, super-smooth finish, for all-round well-behaved hair'. And trust me when I say there are no false promises here.

A conditioner that you can either wash out or leave in as an intensive treatment, I opted to use as the latter, and have been placing a pea-sized amount on my hair after washing for about three weeks now. And, this is going to sound dramatic, but my hair is the softest, shiniest and sleekest it's been in years, so much so I have just this week ditched the ponytail in favour of a half-up, half-down style.

The difference Cloud Nine has made to how my hair looks and feels is incredible (Image credit: Future)

My hair is really thick, and I often struggle to make the underneath particularly, look smooth and sleek, even after straightening. It's also prone to doing, frankly, whatever it wants, but this magic cream appears to have solved those problems.

As I sit here writing, I am acutely aware of how many times I have run my fingers through my hair, just to make sure I'm not dreaming how soft it feels. (I'm not.)

I've also noticed I don't need to straighten my hair anywhere near as often, nor do I notice rain and moisture affects my hair as much or as quickly than before I started using Magic Remedy.

And I'm not the only one who rates this particular product – it gets a very solid score of 4.8 out of 5 stars in review on Amazon, and on the Cloud Nine website, three out of three people would recommend it – me included.

