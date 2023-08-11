The weird item you should always keep in your hotel room safe

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A flight attendant has taken to TikTok to reveal a fabulous travel hack that means there is a weird item you should always keep in your hotel room safe.

When it comes to keeping things locked and hidden in a hotel, the safe is always a great option which means you can properly protect your valuables. However, one problem that frequently arises is that things sadly get left in the safe. Out of sight and out of mind can be a big problem which is why often people end up accidentally leaving their passport or jewellery in their hotel room safe. So what's the solution? One TikToker thinks they may have the answer, but it's a bit odd...

A flight attendant named, @esthertravels has taken to TikTok to help frequent flyers with some handy tips and one of the fabulous tips included keeping a shoe in your safe.

The flight attendant explained, "Worried about forgetting something from your locker? Put your heel or shoe in it and you won't forget it!"

The logic behind this is that when you're packing up your bits and bobs from the hotel room, you will notice that you only have one shoe in your case and will immediately wonder where the other shoe is. This means that you'll be prompted to check your safe and will remember to pack up your valuables and take them along with you.

Fans love the idea behind this hack and many are certain that this would help them during their next hotel stay. "This is actually genius," said one commenter. "That’s a great hack actually," said another.

One suggested that they'd use this hack but with something 'more obvious' than a shoe. "I’d have to put something more obvious like my keys or airpods," said the commenter.

Another helpfully added to this idea and suggested oyu should even use a specific pair of shoes. "Except put the shoes you’re planning to wear to the airport lol," said one commenter.

The creator also shared some other hack ideas with her followers when they are staying in hotels. Esther suggested that travellers should use a hanger to help them when their curtains aren't closing properly. The flight attendant showed that the clasps on the hanger can be used to clasp the edges of the curtain and make sure there aren't any gaps in the drapes that sunlight can get through.

Her other hacks was more etiquette based and said that stripping your bed and collecting your towels in the bathroom is good idea at the end of your hotel stay. Stripping your bed while you tidy up will only take moments and can be a huge help to the housekeeping staff who won't have to get so personal with your dirty laundry, and can instead just pick up the sheets and other bits that need washing.