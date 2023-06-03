Prince William’s sweet reunion with man whose life he helped to save

Prince William has shared a sweet video reuniting with a man he helped to save while working for the Air Ambulance service more than eight years ago.

Prince William invited Jack Beeton to join him at Windsor Castle this week after saving his life when he was a pilot with the East Anglian Air Ambulance service.

Taking to the official Twitter account he shares with wife Princess Catherine, the royal shared a sweet video of the special moment.

In the clip, Jack can be seen hugging members of the crew that helped him, before shaking William’s hand.

Jack also revealed how the accident happened, explaining that he and his uncle had been driving home from work when a lorry driver "fell asleep and hit us head on".

Eight years ago, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and the NHS saved Jack's life following a horrific accident.We reunited for a catch up with Jack at Windsor Castle ❤️▶️ https://t.co/pPB5ZxMFNt🚁 @EastAngliAirAmb pic.twitter.com/If7oGuAsbuJune 2, 2023



Royal fans will know that William was part of the Air Ambulance service from 2015 to 2017 where he flew operational missions.

To train for the role, he had to take a course involving simulator, aircraft and in-flight skills training.

Jack was asked to visit Windsor Castle after his girlfriend sent in a video to thank William for helping Jack.

In the letter, Jack’s girlfriend revealed that he had been able to thank everyone involved in helping him personally, except for William.

And the rescue clearly stood out for the future King as well, as he previously wrote about his experience.

Looking back at his time as a pilot, William previously explained: "Another rescue that sticks in my mind was to a young man who was involved in a road accident.

“His uncle in the car with him sadly didn't survive, and I was sure that from what we were faced with he wouldn't either – but thanks to the skills of our medical team he is alive today."

He added: "We were first on scene and in such circumstances we all had to pitch in to fight to save the young man’s life. It is days like this, when you know you have made a difference, that give you the determination to keep going."

This comes after William became the royal patron of the Wales Air Ambulance charity earlier this year.

After becoming the Prince of Wales when Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away, William and Kate visited the charity's headquarters in Llanelli in south Wales.

Kensington Palace said at the time: "Through his work as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, His Royal Highness has seen first-hand the impact these first responders have upon the lives of patients with critical injuries.

“As patron of the Wales Air Ambulance Charity, the Prince will continue his work championing the efforts of those working on the frontline and the importance of supporting their mental health."