New Year Honours list 2023 in full as King Charles recognises heroes
King Charles' New Year Honours List 2023 recognises the incredible public service of individuals from across the UK
King Charles is set to knight 1,000 people in his first New Year’s Honours including the likes of Brian May, Frank Skinner and four Lionesses.
- King Charles will knight Queen guitarist Brian May in his first New Year’s Honours.
- Four Lionesses will also be honoured following their Euros football win, along with 1,000 other people.
- The royal news comes as King Charles and Queen Camilla’s New Year’s Eve plans have been revealed.
Hundreds of people have been recognised by King Charles in his very first New Year Honours list.
Queen guitarist Brian May and the Lionesses football team are among the people who will be knighted by His Majesty.
The list covers arts, sport, politics and science, with actor Stephen Graham, comedian Frank Skinner and former Olympic heptathlon champion Denise Lewis also being rewarded.
Following the exciting news, Denise said, “It’s an incredible honour. I’m trying to take it in and its enormity.
“I recognise I’m one of very few women in athletics that have received a damehood. I’m just so proud and incredibly beside myself.”
Sir Brian May said he will “do the things one would expect a knight to do — to fight for justice, for people who don’t have any voice.”
Two diplomats - Melinda Simmons, ambassador in Kyiv, and Deborah Bronnert, ambassador in Moscow - who were pivotal in the UK’s response to the Ukraine invasion will also be knighted.
While England skipper Leah Williamson will get an OBE following her team’s 2-1 extra-time Euro win.
The other football stars joining the list include Golden Boot winner Beth Mead, defender Lucy Bronze and Ellen White.
Lucy has since told The Sun, “To be on this list because I’ve just been doing something that I love is amazing.”
Their coach Sarina Wiegman is also on the overseas list and added, “I feel privileged and humbled and would like to dedicate this to the players, support team and others within the FA who have worked tirelessly for our shared success.”
This is the first set of New Year Honours to be confirmed by King Charles since the sad death of Queen Elizabeth II.
There are 1,107 recipients in total, half of whom are female, with the youngest named as Dara McAnulty.
The 18-year-old from Annalong, County Down, is receiving a BEM for his work for the environment and people with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
See the full list of honours on the government website here.
