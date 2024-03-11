King Charles promises to serve to 'the best of my ability' in new video message to the Commonwealth

King Charles has recorded a new video message to address the Commonwealth, as his ongoing cancer treatment means he cannot attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey today.

The King, 75, recorded the message as representatives 56 nations gather in London for Commonwealth Day celebrations.

"I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth,” King Charles says.

The King's message will be played at the service, with marks the 75th anniversary of the Commonwealth – a voluntary association of 56 independent and equal countries from Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, the Pacific and Europe. Charles is King of 14 nations, including New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

The situation now is in stark contrast to last year, when King Charles delivered his first Commonwealth Day message as monarch from the great pulpit at Westminster Abbey. His ongoing cancer treatment, however, has meant he has had to take a step back from his duties, and will be represented by his wife, Queen Camilla. Prince William and other royal family members will also be in attendance.

Around 2,000 guests will hear the King's message today, in which he reveals his personal affection for the Commonwealth.

"Having recently celebrated my own seventy-fifth birthday, it warms my heart to reflect on the way the Commonwealth has been a constant throughout my own life – a precious source of strength, inspiration, and pride.

"My belief in our shared endeavours and in the potential of our people remains as sure and strong as it has ever been. I have no doubt that we will continue to support one another across the Commonwealth as, together, we continue this vital journey," he says.

King Charles isn't the only member of the royal family who will miss the service today. Still recovering from abdominal surgery in January, Princess Catherine will also be absent. Yesterday the Princess released a new photo of herself and the children looking relaxed and happy – the caption thanked the public for their support over the last few months, and she signed off by wishing everyone a 'Happy Mother's Day - C'.

You can read the King's message in full on the Commonwealth website.