Kate Middleton's reaction after being interrupted by burp revealed

Kate Middleton had a hilarious reaction to a baby burping on Thursday, proving once again the future Queen is an absolute natural with young children.

Kate Middleton had a hilarious reaction to an adorable baby's giant burp yesterday, much to the amusement of royal fans.

The sweet exchange occurred during the Princess of Wales's visit to a children's center in Nuneaton on Thursday morning.

In other royal news, Queen Camilla’s emerald patterned shirt dress leaves us green with envy as she bestows regal name on special trainee.



Kate Middleton wasn't fazed after being interrupted by a baby's giant burp on Thursday, and we love her all the more for it.

The hilarious exchange occurred yesterday morning, during the Princess of Wales's visit to the Riversley Park Children's Centre in Nuneaton.

The 41-year-old made the special trip to the Warwickshire facility to meet participants of a groundbreaking trial of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale, which is being funded by a £50,000 grant from the Royal Foundation for Early Children. The study will assess how babies engage with their environment by focusing on behaviors like eye contact and facial expressions, and ultimately aims to improve parents' relationship with their young children.

A light-hearted scene unfolded during Kate's visit when one of the babies greeted her with a giant burp, prompting the future Queen to reply, "Well done you!"

The princess then turned to the woman holding the infant to say, "It's always really reassuring when you spend ages trying to get them to burp."

(Image credit: Getty)

It's no secret that Kate has always had a soft spot for small kids. The mum-of-three, who has been nicknamed the 'Children's Princess' for her effortless rapport with young people, has even admitted to feeling 'broody' after meeting babies in the past.

"William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, 'Let's have another one'," she said during her solo visit to Denmark last year.

(Image credit: Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

For the wholesome engagement, Kate looked effortlessly chic in a green and white dress with a leopard print design by Cefinn and white Jimmy Choo heels. She wore her signature brown hair loose and accessorized with a pair of Kiki McDonagh emerald drop earrings and her white Mulberry bag.