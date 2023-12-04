Meryl Streep and Oprah just had a heartwarming friendship moment as they both stunned in festive attire on red carpet

While attending the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, Oprah Winfrey and Meryl Streep were decked out in holiday party-appropriate attire as they had a sweet friendship moment.

On 3 December, 2023, the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, and stars linked on the red carpet as they showed off their festive, seasonal attire for the special occasion. Stars ranging from Leonardo DiCaprio to Billie Eilish were in attendance - but we had a keen eye on two of our favourite ladies who reunited on the red carpet for a sweet friendship moment.

Both Oprah and Meryl Streep were in attendance for the Gala, looking beautiful as ever, of course. Meryl wore a sleek black shift dress with long sleeves for the occasion, sporting a revisited version of her Devil Wears Prada hair, while Oprah opted for a festive, jewel-toned purple dress that simply stunned.

When the two leading ladies met on the red carpet, they were all smiles - giggling and greeting each other with warmness.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just look at how happy these two beauties look together! Plus, even if it wasn't intentional, we just adore that they're both wearing chic eyeglasses - with Meryl's being thicked-framed with a slight cat eye shape, and Oprah's being a classic round wire frame. Both ladies looked stunning for the evening, holding hands and sharing smiles with one another.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In videos posted to TikTok of the two Hollywood ladies reuniting, many sung their praises of the legends and their super chic red carpet looks.

In one video from the red carpet, Oprah and Meryl can be seen posing together, kissing on the cheek, and then consequently almost falling over.

"My two favorite girls almost fell? Wine? love these girls LOL," one person commented on the video.

Their friendship goes back many years, with Meryl even having endorsed Oprah to run for President of the United States. Oprah has "the voice of a leader," Meryl once said.

Of course, these two ladies couldn't leave the Gala without accepting awards themselves. Meryl received the Icon Award, in celebration of her significant global and cultural impact, and Oprah was given the Pillar Award, which was given to her because of her leadership and support for the Academy Museum.

At this event, Meryl also posed on the carpet with many members from her family, including Henry Wolfe Gummer, Tamryn Hawker, Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer, Mamie Gummer, and Louisa Jacobson - all prominent figures in Hollywood, ranging from professions like music producers to actors. AKA - Meryl Streep has a star-studded, glamorous family, but we would expect nothing less.