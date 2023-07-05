Julia Roberts' rare display of PDA on her Instagram for her wedding anniversary has us swooning

Julia Roberts and her husband posed for a loved-up photo for their 21st wedding anniversary, showing a rare display of PDA for the otherwise fairly private couple.

On the fourth of July every year, Americans celebrate Independence Day - but Julia Roberts and her husband, Daniel Moder, celebrate their wedding anniversary.

In a truly adorable Instagram post sent to her 11 million followers, Julia, an Oscar and Icon Award-winning actress, shared a sweet photo of her and Daniel kissing and in a warm embrace to commemorate the couple's 21st wedding anniversary.

"💥 21 💥 #truelove #heckyeah #fromhereonout," the Pretty Woman actress captioned the photo, referencing the amount of years they've been happily wed.

Among the hundreds of thousands of fans who liked the photo (over 124,000 fans, to be exact), some were able to leave comments, showing their support and admiration for the successful couple.

Tom Hanks' wife, Rita Wilson commented her congratulations to Julia and Daniel, saying: "Scorpio sister! Happy Anniversary to you love birds !! We love you both!"

This isn't the first time the couple has posted a loved-up photo for their anniversary - in previous years, Julia has ceremoniously posted a photo of her and her husband, often embracing, simple captioning the posts with the number of years they've been married.

Celebrating 21 years of marriage is quite the milestone - so what's the secret to a long and happy marriage? Julia Roberts previously said that it's one steamy action that keeps a marriage alive.

"I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it... It's making out. Lots of making out," she told E! News.

Julia, 55, also is mom to her 18-year-old twins Phinneas and Hazel, as well as her 15-year-old son Henry, all three of whom she shares with Daniel.

Recently, Julia spoke about her over-pouring of love for her family, and how it's just "the best stuff" - we're not crying!

"The life that I have built with my husband, [and] the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them,” she told CBS This Morning. “When I’m not working, [being a homemaker] is my full-time job. It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy."

Julia also says that, when her kids are looking to find a romantic partner one day, she plans to show them a seven-page letter that Daniel wrote Julia when they first began dating. "The first letter he ever wrote me, which was seven pages long, I still have it tucked away. One day I'll show it to [my daughter] Hazel and say, 'That's what you’re looking for.'"

Again, not crying!!!