Jennifer Lawrence stuns in beautiful red gown at Cannes - but it's her shocking choice of footwear that we really love

Jennifer Lawrence's red gown steals the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of the Afghan documentary, Bread and Roses, which she produced.

It was glam glam glam from the star's sleek hair and classic makeup, which featured the best red lipstick, to her stunning Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace, and elegant dress. The only incongruous part of the mega chic look was her footwear - and we're totally here for it!

Her elaborate Christian Dior Couture gown featured thin straps, a smart ruffled neckline, a full skirt with a train that would make a Disney Princess jealous, a matching stole, and a cinched waist to show off her curves. However - her footwear was a far more dressed-down affair as she sported ordinary black flip-flops for the event.

(Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

This may seem like an unusual choice for a red carpet but in actual fact, it's pretty on point for the Hunger Games star, as Vogue previously referred to her as, "something of an anti-heel influencer."

There's no surprise that she's slightly anti-heel as back in 2013, the actor fell up the stairs at the Oscars, while on her way to accept the Best Actress award for Silver Linings Playbook.

Page Six previously reported, the same year, that while speaking to Fabulous Magazine, Jennifer admitted that she far prefers more sensible shoes. “When I’m in high heels I feel like an ogre, I can’t walk and my feet are uncomfortable.”

The 5'7 actor continued, “I’m at that awkward height where I’m already kind of tall, so when I put heels on, everyone is like - ‘Oh, well, where’s the ball?’"

She added, “It’s just that they make me look too dressed up and yeah, I’m terrible in heels.”

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

It goes without saying that, although fashion is a huge part of the international film festival, it's really all about the movies. Bread and Roses, which is directed by Sahra Mani, focuses on three Afghan women following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

The actor and producer Justine Ciarrocchi were among the millions of people across the globe watching in horror as the Taliban conquered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, mere days after the withdrawal of the US armed forces.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, they explained that they desperately considered what they could to to support the rights of the women of Afghanistan.

Together, they found Afghan director Sahra Mani - whose 2019 documentary A Thousand Girls Like Me, a 2019 documentary followed a woman in Kabul as she seeks to take legal action against her sexually abusive father. It was Sahra who then directed Bread and Roses.

Jennifer, who also produced the film, told BBC News, "my heart was beating so fast watching these women defy the Taliban. You don't see this side of the story, women fighting back, in the news every day and it's an important part of our film, and the stories of these women."