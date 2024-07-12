How to watch A Good Girl's Guide To Murder from anywhere in the world

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is the latest best-seller to be adapted for the small screen and the crime drama is an absolute must-watch. Based on the debut YA novel by Holly Jackson, here's how to watch the series from anywhere.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder has plenty of teenage angst as 17-year-old Pippa investigates the murder of an older pupil at her school, Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies).

Though the case has been closed for years and Sal Singh (Rahul Pattni) was convicted of the crime, the teenager finds herself being drawn to the tragedy.

As the death still hangs over the idyllic village of Little Kilton, it’s not long before Pippa finds out that some things should stay buried.

Following the teen’s investigation and constantly changing suspects, this six-part series will keep you guessing until the very last episode.

As A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder arrives on screens this week, here is how to watch one of this year’s best crime dramas from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch A Good Girl's Guide To Murder in the UK

UK audiences can watch A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder on BBC iPlayer now. All six episodes are available to stream now for free by simply logging into iPlayer.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to watch A Good Girl's Guide To Murder from the US and the rest of the world

If you are outside of the UK on a trip and don't have access to BBC iPlayer, you can stream A Good Girl's Guide To Murder with the use of a VPN.

VPNs (virtual private networks) are a popular way to access TV shows only available in other countries. VPNs are an easy-to-use piece of software that lets you change your device's IP address so it looks like you’re in the UK. This means you can use any UK streaming service such as iPlayer as if you're in the country.

If you're already confused, don't panic. Our sister site, TechRadar, has put every major VPN service to the test to save you the hassle of sifting through the web yourself - NordVPN.

Watch A Good Girl's Guide To Murder on BBC iPlayer with a VPN Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is NordVPN.

- our go-to recommendation is NordVPN. Connect to a server - for shows from the UK, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in UK.

- for shows from the UK, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in UK. Go to the show you wish to access - for A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, head to BBC iPlayer.