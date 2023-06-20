Angela Black ending explained - did Angela get revenge and what happened in the finale of the gripping thriller

The final episode of the latest drama bought by Netflix, Angela Black, has shocked and confused fans, here's the confusing ending explained...

Angela Black first began airing on ITV two years ago in October 2021, but since the show has been bought by Netflix there has been renewed interest in this thrilling drama series. The six-episode drama concluded with a nail-biting episode that flashed back to show Olivier and Theo meeting by chance on a train and concocting a plan to help them both out of their tricky situations.

For Olivier, this meant burning down Theo's unsuccessful car dealership, and for Theo, this meant convincing Olivier's wife Angela that he was a hitman hired by her abusive husband who wants her dead. The scheme is devised so that Angela looks ill and is appearing to be having another psychotic break - as she did previously in a flashback when she dropped her son in the deep end at Edgewater leisure center pool after becoming convinced that he could walk on water.

Although the flashback showed that this was a result of postpartum depression, it is this psychosis episode that Olivier plans to use to back up this story that she has had another episode, and he should have full custody of the children.

After working out her husband's scheme, Angela pulls the boys out of school at the beginning of the sixth episode. She tells the boys that they cannot use her phone and it must stay off unless there is an emergency. Of course, the boys disobey their mother and use her phone to message their school friends. As Olivier has been tracking her phone, he can see that she has taken them to Wales. Olivier tracks them down and takes Sam and Max back home.

Angela then tracks down Craig Mantle who admits that he met Theo in a pub and Theo lied for him in court to put a 'nasty f**ker' away. In exchange, Craig signed over his business, Mantle Motors, to him. Realizing that Theo has no loyalty and only cares about money, Angela offers Theo a deal to double-cross Olivier in exchange for her engagement ring.

Angela then breaks into Mantle Motors and smashes up some of the cars. When Olivier and Theo walk into the showroom, Theo attacks Olivier and they throw him into a boot of a car in the showroom. The pair then beat each other with a crowbar and make it look like Olivier beat them up when they saw him together - throwing the crowbar at Olivier to ensure that his fingerprints are on the weapon.

Olivier is then arrested and is shown CCTV footage of him assaulting his wife in the porch of their house - proving that he has been lying through his teeth as he claimed he would never lay a finger on his wife.

Angela then gets her revenge on Theo as she calls him to tell him she met with Craig Mantle and knows about the person he lied about and put in prison. Angela tells Theo that the man is out of prison and she has told the 'nasty f**ker' where he lives. His final scene ends with him looking scared as someone pounds on his front door.

The final scene of the series shows Angela in the park with the boys. Angela finds out that Olivier's bail has been refused and he is likely to be convicted. She then sits down to play the piano in a public square, symbolizing a new chapter in her life, free from domestic abuse.