Adele debuts dramatic hair transformation at Vegas concert with slick middle part and voluminous crown

Adele rocked a stunning new hairstyle at her Las Vegas concert on Friday, gracing the stage at Caesars Palace with a sharp middle part and a lifted crown.

The British singer swapped her signature blonde waves for a slicker cut to perform Weekend Eight of her Las Vegas residency, proving once again there's no look - or vocal note - she can't pull off.

The exciting makeover comes just a few weeks after Adele opened up about the painful medical condition that leaves her 'waddling' on stage.

Adele's style has always been a huge part of her Vegas shows, with the 34-year-old wearing everything from Balmain to Nina Ricci to perform tracks from 30 and her previous three albums at the legendary Colosseum in Sin City.

(Image credit: Getty)

Her gorgeous outfit by Harris Reed was arguably one of the residency's standout fashion moments to date, with the black dress's polka dot pattern and billowing sleeves a major change to the star's history of wearing fitted silhouettes.

A post shared by Harris Reed (@harris_reed) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Adele's hair has also been a major talking point of her Vegas shows, with the Grammy-award-winner trying out a collection of different do's ever since the soldout residency commenced in November.

The Easy on Me singer has styled her blonde tresses in everything from a knotted hair bun to loose waves over the past several weekends - and it looks like she's not about to stop the experimentation any time soon.

A post shared by Adele (@adele) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

On Friday, Adele appeared on stage with a hairdo that had never been seen before on the talented crooner.

Her blonde mane had been ironed straight and parted down the middle of her scalp, creating a stunning look that just so happens to be very on-trend with her Gen Z fans. Adele's hairstylist, Sami Knight, had also added volume to her crown, giving the Tottenham native a well-earned air of regality. Her makeup, applied by Anthony H. Nguyen, was equally majestic, consisting of winged black eyeliner, a cut crease, and razorblade contouring.

Adele paired her pin-straight hair with a custom dress by Armani Privé, opting once again to stick to her favorite fashion color: black. The off-the-shoulder, velvet gown included a halter neck and an embellished keyhole décolletage and was inspired by a piece from the Italian designer's Fall 2022 Couture collection.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)

Adele also revealed that a marriage proposal had taken place at her latest show, sharing a photo of the romantic moment on her Instagram on Sunday. The touching snap shows a male guest kneeling down to pop the question to his partner with a ring box, much to the awe of onlooking attendees.