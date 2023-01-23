Adele debuts dramatic hair transformation at Vegas concert with slick middle part and voluminous crown

Adele rocked a new hairdo for Weekend Eight of her Las Vegas residency and it's absolutely stunning

published

Adele rocked a stunning new hairstyle at her Las Vegas concert on Friday, gracing the stage at Caesars Palace with a sharp middle part and a lifted crown. 

The British singer swapped her signature blonde waves for a slicker cut to perform Weekend Eight of her Las Vegas residency, proving once again there's no look - or vocal note - she can't pull off. 

The exciting makeover comes just a few weeks after Adele opened up about the painful medical condition that leaves her 'waddling' on stage. 

Adele's style has always been a huge part of her Vegas shows, with the 34-year-old wearing everything from Balmain to Nina Ricci to perform tracks from 30 and her previous three albums at the legendary Colosseum in Sin City. 

Her gorgeous outfit by Harris Reed was arguably one of the residency's standout fashion moments to date, with the black dress's polka dot pattern and billowing sleeves a major change to the star's history of wearing fitted silhouettes. 

Adele's hair has also been a major talking point of her Vegas shows, with the Grammy-award-winner trying out a collection of different do's ever since the soldout residency commenced in November. 

The Easy on Me singer has styled her blonde tresses in everything from a knotted hair bun to loose waves over the past several weekends - and it looks like she's not about to stop the experimentation any time soon. 

On Friday, Adele appeared on stage with a hairdo that had never been seen before on the talented crooner. 

Her blonde mane had been ironed straight and parted down the middle of her scalp, creating a stunning look that just so happens to be very on-trend with her Gen Z fans. Adele's hairstylist, Sami Knight, had also added volume to her crown, giving the Tottenham native a well-earned air of regality. Her makeup, applied by Anthony H. Nguyen, was equally majestic, consisting of winged black eyeliner, a cut crease, and razorblade contouring. 

Adele paired her pin-straight hair with a custom dress by Armani Privé, opting once again to stick to her favorite fashion color: black. The off-the-shoulder, velvet gown included a halter neck and an embellished keyhole décolletage and was inspired by a piece from the Italian designer's Fall 2022 Couture collection.

Adele's Las Vegas residency has officially started

Adele also revealed that a marriage proposal had taken place at her latest show, sharing a photo of the romantic moment on her Instagram on Sunday. The touching snap shows a male guest kneeling down to pop the question to his partner with a ring box, much to the awe of onlooking attendees. 

