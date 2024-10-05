Sienna Miller's go-to bronzer that'll warm up drab winter skin has a gorgeous cream formula we love for a natural glow

Sienna Miller recently revealed the bronzer she uses for a sunkissed glow in her everyday summer makeup routine - but the creamy Charlotte Tilbury formula is ideal for injecting life back into dull winter skin, too.

When it comes to the best bronzers on the market, it can be tough to suss out which one is best for you. Whether you prefer a cream bronzer, a rich brown-toned power or a compact with a touch of shimmer, there's so many out there to sift through.

But the Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer is the one that beauty icon Sienna recently hailed as her go-to for when she wants to recreate a just-back-from-holiday complexion. And it's one we've ranked as the best of the best for a 'natural' bronzed look after putting it to the test.

The silky formula of Charlotte Tilbury's cream bronzer option is one that's a dream to blend into makeup - and this bronzing product isn't one that's just for those with fair skin. It's a great option for adding a little radiance and warmth to deeper skin tones, too, thanks to the fact there's four shades to chose from: Deep, Tan, Medium and Fair.

And it became easy to see why Sienna is a fan of the stuff when she shared a step-by-step video on the Charlotte Tilbury products she loves to use to create her favourite natural summer makeup that channels "a day on the beach" beauty.

In the footage shared on the official Charlotte Tilbury Instagram account, it was revealed that Sienna relies on the Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer for adding a warm golden glow to her skin. It's a product that can be used for a wash of bronzy colour on both the face and the body - and offers hydration thanks to the addition of hyaluronic acid in the lightweight yet buttery formula. Not to mention, the striking gold packaging will look gorgeous on any dressing table.

It's not just the bronzer Sienna loves for a beachy glow, though. The Beautiful Skin Island Glow Lip & Cheek pot in Beach Peach is her secret to a flush of pink that's a lot safer than a sunburn.