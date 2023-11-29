Kate Middleton has transformed from being 'tentative' into a 'powerhouse' in her marriage to Prince William, royal expert says

According to a body language expert, Kate Middleton has totally transformed in her marriage to Prince William, going from 'tentative' to a 'powerhouse' in a matter of years.

Because the Prince and Princess of Wales, or any members of the royal family, for that matter, don't often give public interviews, it can be tough to understand just what is going on in the dynamics between members of the family. Often, we rely on royal authors like Omid Scobie, who just released his new tell-all book Endgame, or body language experts to give us the 411 on all things royal insider.

This notion proves to be true once again, as royal body language expert Inbaal Honigman of Slingo just gave us some new information about Kate and William's relationship, and how it's grown over the years.

He explained how, in the beginning, the power dynamic of their relationship was heavily set on Prince William.

"Old photos of the heir to the throne and his then-new girlfriend, show a confident William standing tall with his back straight and a gentle Catherine, leaning against him. With her head on his chest, the prospective royal gave the appearance of the tentative partner, reliant on her man," he said.

The Making of a Royal Romance by Katie Nicholl | £8.88 at Amazon Published in 2011, this provides a fascinating insight into the lives of Prince William and Kate. It reflects back on her childhood, her close family and her romance with the future King. The book goes up to the preparations for the couple's fairytale wedding and also focuses on their life in Wales together.

He continued that newer pictures show the couple being more in sync, with the dynamic between the two of them feeling more balanced, more like a true partnership.

"Newer images of the couple show them both as strong, confident parents. They both stand straight in photos with or without their little brood, shoulders back and beaming smiles," he noted.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He continued that there is one tell-tale gesture that shows the Prince relies on the Princess in public every so often for emotional support.

"If anything, now we sometimes see Prince William rubbing his hands together in front of his body, which is a self-soothing gesture designed to calm his nerves, and Princess Catherine with her hand on the small of his back, reassuring him. She’s the powerhouse of confidence in the household," he said.

After gathering all of this information, Inbaal insists that, over the years, William and Kate have "grown into a powerful, positive pair." Love is real!