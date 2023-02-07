Carole Middleton reveals historic party idea with special connection to Prince George

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Carole Middleton’s latest Instagram post about children's birthday parties has a touching connection with Prince George, much to the delight of royal fans.

Carole Middleton has shared an excellent idea of a children's birthday party, and it appears to have a touching connection to Prince George.

The mother of Kate Middleton took to Instagram on Monday to showcase her celebration supplies company's range of dinosaur-themed party favors.

Carole Middleton has shared her historic party idea that holds a special connection to her grandson, Prince George, much to the delight of royal fans.

As founder of the party supplies shop, Party Pieces, the 68-year-old knows a thing or two about celebrating special events in style.

Whether it’s for a fancy Christmas banquet or an outdoor summer wedding, the UK online store is heaving with must-have products to create the perfect festival for any occasion.

Carole’s specialty, however, has always been children’s birthday bashes.

The Berkshire entrepreneur started her party supplies business in 1987 after noticing a gap in the market for ‘time-pressed’ parents who wanted to create ‘imaginative parties’ for their kids, and has been leading the UK’s DIY celebratory scene ever since.

On Monday, Carole took to Instagram to share an example of the innovative kind of children’s birthday party supplies that can be found on her website.

"Throw it back to the Jurassic age with our roar-some collection,” she captioned the post, adding that the range of dinosaur-themed products "helped" to "throw the party" for the young sons of Party Pieces customer, 'Our Daycation Life'.

While Prince George is not mentioned in the post, it's highly likely that the nine-year-old would appreciate the historic theme.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

As reported in the BBC, Prince William revealed that George "absolutely adored" seeing David Attenborough's collection of fossils during the Planet Earth narrator's trip to Kensington Palace in 2020. It's also understood that the 95-year-old naturalist left his young royal host "captivated" after handing him "the tooth of a carcharocles megalodon, a shark that was once a sea predator."