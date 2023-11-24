If you only buy one pair of trainers this Black Friday, make it the Reebok Nano X3 - here's why

I always find myself scrolling through the selection of Reebok sportswear and trainers when it comes to finding the best Black Friday fitness deals. Ever since buying my very first pair of Reebok Nano trainers, I've had my eye on the brand's incredible, yet underrated, range of sportswear.

Of all my purchases over the years though, the Reebok Nano X3 trainers have been my pick of the bunch. Now £32 off for Black Friday in various colourways, if you're looking to invest in a new pair of trainers then I can't recommend these enough.

This year, there are plenty of deals on workout essentials - from discounts on the best walking shoes and best Fitbits to surprising savings on the best protein powder and nutritional supplements. If you're anything like me and enjoy a few different activities, it's these shoes that I reckon could make a big difference to your workouts in 2024.

Reebok Nano X3 Trainers: was £110 now £77.99 (save £32) at Sports Direct Suitable for whatever activity you like to do, the Reebok Nano X3 shoe blends stability with cushioning to create the perfect cross trainer. The best deal I've seen this year, with plenty of colour options and size availability, is at Sports Direct. House of Fraser has a similar deal with the purple colourway (pictured). Also available to shop directly from the retailer, although there is limited stock available in most colourways.

Why the Reebok Nano X3 trainers?

Quite simply, I've not found a pair of shoes that supports a little bit of everything as well as these. Perfect for anything from strength training to running and everything in between, they are some of the most versatile trainers I've ever had.

The Nano X3 trainers bridge the gap between weighted workouts and cardio activities so perfectly as they have a dome-shaped piece under the heel that compresses when you push down, creating the stable platform you need for any kind of weighted workout, but still supporting the arch of your foot. At the same time, it also offers lightweight cushioning in the sole with the so-called 'Floatride Energy Foam', meaning these shoes are suitable for short-distance runs, along with workouts like power walking, HIIT, and even boxing.

Many people find themselves buying two pairs of shoes if they do cardio and work out at the gym, needing different things from each of the shoes. Needless to say, having one pair of shoes for your workouts instead of two can save you money and space in your wardrobe. When it comes to keeping up with a routine, having a pair you can slip on and use for anything can help you stay consistent too, with fewer obstacles in the way between you and your session.

Since buying my first pair of Reebok Nano trainers almost three years ago, I've been hooked on the brand. I went on the site to find trainers for the gym, alternatives to my running shoes with flat soles for strength training and came away with a basket full of the best workout leggings, tops, and the original version of the Reebok Nano. A couple of months ago, it came time to replace the hardworking shoes for this new version and I've been constantly impressed ever since.

Who are the Reebok Nano X3 trainers best suited for?

If you do lots of different types of exercise then these shoes are for you. Those who work out regularly, switching between cardio and weighted activities often find the need for two pairs of trainers: a pair of the best running shoes to wear during cardio activities and another pair for the gym or workout classes.

Running shoes often come with more cushioning and at least a somewhat curved sole (also called a meta rocker) that helps you push off in explosive movements in cardio activities. In the gym, it's more useful to have stable, flat-soled shoes. The running shoes can work for both, but thick cushioning and a meta rocker can throw your balance off, knocking your technique, and increasing the chance of injury. The Reebok Nano X3 do a little of both, so if you do too, then these could be the perfect shoes for you.