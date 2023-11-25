Kate Middleton's classic Ray-Bans are super discounted for Black Friday right now - and they're her Wimbledon essential, so you know they're good

Kate Middleton's classic Wayfarer Ray-Bans are on a mega sale right now for Black Friday, going for nearly £30 off the original price.

As you may be aware by now, Kate Middleton is always sporting a plethora of chic accessories - from her demure DeMellier handbag (which is on sale for under £300 right now) to her ever-changing chic jewellery options, we're constantly keeping an eye on what the Princess is accessorizing with these days.

Luckily, we just found a major discount on one of her most worn accessories - her Ray-Ban, Wimbledon-approved Wayfarer sunglasses - and we're definitely snatching up a pair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Ray-Ban has several styles, the Princess typically opts for the Wayfarer style shape which is square-like - the classic style for which the brand is most well-known. The Princess also typically opts to buy her sunglasses in shades of brown (very quiet luxury), with the brown lenses matching tortoiseshell brown frames, as shown in the selection from ASOS listed above.

The Princess has been snapped in these sunglasses on a number of occasions, although mostly in the summer season, and frequently while at Wimbledon. She can be seen pairing these sunglasses with a pale pink dress as she visited Newquay in 2016, as well as at various tennis matches over the years.

She has owned these sunglasses for years and have become a staple in her wardrobe. They are extremely versatile, able to be worn with any outfit during any season. They match truly all outfits, and are a relatively flattering shade on any face shape - and trust us, we know how hard it can be to find sunglasses that suit your face shape.

Coincidentally, other royals love these Ray-Bans as well, no doubt taking a page from Kate's book. Duchess Sophie, previously known as Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, also wore her chic Ray-Ban shades when she attended Wimbledon in 2019. Sophie teamed the sleek sunnies, featuring a butterfly frame and dark gray lenses, with a royal blue patterned Peter Pilotto dress, carrying a unique clutch bag with an unexpectedly sassy message on.