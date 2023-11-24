9 Christmas gifts under £50 they'll actually use - and they're all on sale for Black Friday
We've curated a list of the best Black Friday Christmas gifts under £50 for all, from big brands including NEOM, The White Company and Uniqlo
With Christmas just around the corner now is the perfect time to start shopping for early gifts to get ahead on the shopping list – plus there are some unmissable Black Friday Christmas gifts to suit everyone for under £50.
Black Friday may be the ideal time to buy big-ticket items such as the best dehumidifiers or the best Black Friday Mulberry deals, but it is also the ideal time to save money on the many smaller gifts on your wish list because all the small savings soon add up.
Whether you're looking for a gift for mum, a present for a best friend or a treat for a trusted colleague there's a thoughtful gift for all...now with a generous discount applied thanks to the seasonal sales.
Christmas gifts they'll love, discounted this Black Friday
Best haircare gift
RRP:
was £28 now £19.60 at Amazon (save £8.40)
The w&h team recommend this No.7 Bonding Oil as an excellent treatment for damaged hair for nourishment, and it even provides heat protection up to 450 degrees, as well as UV protection, making this a suitable hair oil for the whole year.
We personally love the Bonding Oil to tame frizz and fly-aways, whilst also ensuring that our hair is nourished and hydrated. Consider this the ideal gift for anyone who loves to look like they've just stepped out of a salon at all times.
Best bodycare gift
RRP:
was £38 now £28.50 at Space NK (save £9.50)
Who doesn't LOVE any item from NEOM, from the scented candles to the body scrubs – all products can be considered the perfect gift. The best-selling 'Great Day' body scrub is currently 25% off to make it a great day to save money.
The scrub is enriched with organic safflower oil and jojoba oil to deliver intense nourishment including antioxidant vitamin E. Fragranced with a blend of eight mood-boosting essential oils including 100% natural mandarin and wild mint
Best homeware gift
RRP:
was £30 now £24 with code WHITE20 at The White Company (save £6)
This new fragrance is already one of the best-selling home scents of 2023 at The White Company and it was only launched last month. What makes it ideal for a gift is the fact that it's so new, so the recipient might not even be aware of it meaning you're giving them the gift of a new favourite fragrance.
The top notes of the new aromatic woody scent are Eucalyptus, Birchwood and Amber, which blend to create a heady mix of a fresh but distinctly earthy scent that feels like a woodland walk in fragrance form.
Best fashion gift
RRP:
was £34.90 now £24.90 at Uniqlo (save £10)
The gift of cashmere is always a winner for anyone who appreciates a little touch of luxury, even for their everyday essentials. A cashmere hat will be a welcome addition to a winter wardrobe to keep cosy in style.
The pop of pink is a great way to embrace dopamine dressing on a smaller scale, after all, pink is the colour of the moment.
Best functional gift
RRP:
was £69.99 now £41.99 at Lakeland (save £75)
In addition to being a highly practical buy for the winter ahead one of the best electric blankets would be a welcome gift for all to beat the chill during the colder months. This cream design is our blanket of choice because it looks like a regular throw, so it's almost undetectable as a heating aid making it more of a luxe gift rather than purely practical.
Best self-care gift
RRP: was £24 now £18 at Look Fantastic (save £6)
A great stocking filler, this sleep essential is ideal for anyone who enjoys a hot relaxing bath before bed with it's soothing blend of lavender and vetivert salts. As a highly recognised brand This Works it's a great gift idea, especially when you can secure a discount.
Best beauty gift
RRP:
was £56 now £48 at Glossier (save £8)
This trio of beauty essentials covers all bases with lashes, brows, lips and cheeks covered. The daily make staples are sure to be gladly received by any of your nearest and dearest who appreciate the latest makeup drops.
Best jewellery gift
RRP:
was £42 now £22 at Oliver Bonas (save £23)
The perfect gift for anyone who loves a hoop to add a dash of finesse to an outfit these engraved gold hoops are almost half the price they originally were, making them all the more affordable to gift. The gold-plated design features a latch fastening which is only suitable for those with their ears pierced.
Best health and fitness gift
RRP:
was £29.99 now £13.99 at Bulk (save £16)
For the health and wellness fan in your life, you can't go far wrong with a popular protein powder. Bulk's Vegan Protein Powder in strawberry is our Health Editor's favourite and one of the best protein powders around. As a plant protein, it is said to be easier to digest than whey and it tastes just like a milkshake.
These are only a small selection of the Black Friday Christmas gifts that we feel are the best to please multiple recipients, with something to suit everyone. It's also worth considering the best Christmas makeup gift sets, the best gifts for book lovers and the best gifts for him.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023.
