9 Christmas gifts under £50 they'll actually use - and they're all on sale for Black Friday

With Christmas just around the corner now is the perfect time to start shopping for early gifts to get ahead on the shopping list – plus there are some unmissable Black Friday Christmas gifts to suit everyone for under £50.

Black Friday may be the ideal time to buy big-ticket items such as the best dehumidifiers or the best Black Friday Mulberry deals, but it is also the ideal time to save money on the many smaller gifts on your wish list because all the small savings soon add up.

Whether you're looking for a gift for mum, a present for a best friend or a treat for a trusted colleague there's a thoughtful gift for all...now with a generous discount applied thanks to the seasonal sales.

Christmas gifts they'll love, discounted this Black Friday

These are only a small selection of the Black Friday Christmas gifts that we feel are the best to please multiple recipients, with something to suit everyone. It's also worth considering the best Christmas makeup gift sets, the best gifts for book lovers and the best gifts for him.